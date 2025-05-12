Capella Space Awarded Contract by the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit to Support the Hybrid Space Architecture

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capella Space Corp., an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial applications, today announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to develop new synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging acquisition modes to support the Hybrid Space Architecture (HSA). Backed by Capella Space’s fully automated Tasking system, these enhancements will provide an unmatched ability to reliably provide low-latency imagery with broad-area coverage to enhance maritime domain awareness and mapping applications.

“These new imaging modes will enable our government partners to access an unmatched rapid, broad-area monitoring capability for enhanced decision-making day or night, regardless of weather conditions,” said Frank Backes, CEO of Capella Space. “Capella’s fully automated Tasking system and the ability to improve our capabilities on-orbit allows us to quickly iterate to meet our partners’ evolving mission needs. Through this partnership, Capella will be able to lend our high-quality imaging capabilities to support DIU’s initiative to integrate advanced commercial capabilities into U.S. government systems and support warfighters on the ground.”

Valued up to $4.2 million, Capella will use this award to develop new low-latency, broad-area imaging capabilities to enable users to rapidly track vessels, icebergs and other objects across the maritime domain. Capella’s high-resolution SAR satellite system images in all weather, day or night, providing consistent monitoring capabilities to support change detection, patterns of life analysis, disaster response, mining operations and more.

This award builds on the strong partnerships Capella Space has developed with other U.S. government agencies, including the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and NASA.

About Capella Space

Capella Space is an American space tech company with data and satellite solutions for government and commercial use. A leader in the Earth observation industry, Capella is the first U.S. company to design, build and operate a global constellation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, delivering high quality, high resolution SAR imagery. Its market-leading SAR satellites are matched with a fully automated Tasking system and adaptable sensor technologies to quickly deliver reliable global insights that provide global transparency for our evolving planet. Capella is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional locations in Denver, Colorado and Washington, D.C.