Posh and Corelation Team Up to Empower Credit Unions with Intelligent, Integrated AI Agents

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Posh AI, a leading provider of AI solutions that help financial institutions automate service, resolve issues faster, and enhance customer and employee experiences, today announced a strategic referral partnership with Corelation. Corelation clients will gain easier access to Posh’s AI-powered digital, voice, and employee-facing assistants that transform customer service while enhancing operational efficiency through this partnership.

“Corelation is committed to connecting clients with best-in-class fintech partners, and Posh’s deep focus on financial institutions makes them a strong fit,” said Ron Yeshulas, Director of Vendor Relationships at Corelation. Share

Posh already has active deployments that integrate directly with Corelation’s KeyStone core, enabling faster, more seamless implementations for credit unions. These proven integrations reduce the technical lift required to deploy AI, helping financial institutions get up and running quickly while maintaining a high standard for compliance, data security, and operational effectiveness.

The partnership enables Corelation to introduce Posh to credit unions seeking intelligent automation and modern service capabilities, whether through digital assistants on websites and mobile apps, voice agents in call centers, or internal knowledge assistants for staff. Posh’s platform is tightly integrated with financial workflows and designed to meet regulated institutions' compliance and security needs.

“As more credit unions explore AI to better serve their members and empower their teams, we’re proud to partner with Corelation to deliver purpose-built solutions that are easy to deploy, manage, and scale,” said Karan Kashyap, Co-Founder and CEO of Posh. “This relationship is about accelerating access to modern service while respecting the trust and values at the heart of every credit union.”

As part of the agreement, Posh will participate in Corelation-hosted events, including the upcoming Corelation Client Conference, where Posh will showcase how its AI agents solve real-world challenges for credit unions nationwide.

“Corelation is committed to connecting clients with best-in-class fintech partners, and Posh’s deep focus on financial institutions makes them a strong fit,” said Ron Yeshulas, Director of Vendor Relationships at Corelation.

For more information about Posh’s AI solutions for credit unions, visit www.posh.ai.

About Posh Technologies

Posh is transforming customer and employee experiences for financial institutions with intelligent AI agents that understand context, automate service, and deliver personalized experiences. Built with proprietary reasoning technology and purpose-built for credit unions and banks, Posh supports voice, digital, and internal channels across more than 100 institutions.

About Corelation, Inc.

Corelation is the innovative core processor behind KeyStone, a system designed to empower credit unions with modern architecture, flexibility, and strong vendor partnerships. Based in San Diego, Corelation works with credit unions of all sizes to enable future-ready banking.