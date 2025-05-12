FCT Partners with Interac to Transform Identity Verification in Real Estate Transactions

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FCT, Canada’s leading provider of title insurance and real estate technology, today announced an agreement with Interac Corp. (Interac) to integrate the Interac Verified™ credential service into FCT’s real estate technology solutions. The agreement and pending integration set the stage for broader adoption of secure and reusable digital identity credentials across the Canadian real estate ecosystem, marking a major step toward a national standard for digitally secure real estate transactions in Canada.

The Interac Verified credential service allows Canadians to create a secure and reusable digital credential using their bank login with a participating financial institution, an accepted form of government-issued ID, and a biometric photo. This credential can be safely stored and shared with the relevant real estate transaction participants, eliminating the need for repeated document verifications throughout the transaction process. FCT will integrate the Interac Verified solution as part of its FINTRAC-compliant digital real estate ecosystem, enabling real estate agents, mortgage brokers, lenders, and other professionals to conduct secure and streamlined identity verification that supports KYC/AML requirements.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Interac to set a new industry standard for identity verification," said Michael LeBlanc, CEO of FCT. "This collaboration highlights our dedication to digital innovation and modernizing real estate transactions, while helping protect Canadians.”

FCT’s adoption of Interac Verified will strengthen identity assurance across residential and commercial real estate transactions. It will also help protect sensitive personal information by allowing home buyers or owners to share only the necessary data when and where needed, reducing fraud risks and compliance requirements for businesses.

“Interac Verified will power FCT’s vision of building a trusted network of verified individuals and organizations across the real estate lifecycle,” said Ryan Lambert, vice president, data and strategy of FCT. “By combining biometric verification, document validation, and bank-verified data into a single reusable credential, we are delivering the foundation for a national, secure real estate transaction. This solution integrates easily into our customers’ workflows, allowing them to focus on serving their clients.”

“We are proud to collaborate with FCT on this initiative to enhance trusted identity verification within the Canadian home-buying process. This marks a significant step toward the wide adoption of reusable verification, ultimately benefiting Canadians by supporting a more secure and efficient home-buying experience,” said Giles Sutherland, head, business development at Interac.

The integration of the Interac Verified credential service into FCT’s digital ecosystem is currently underway, with production rollout scheduled for July.

For more information about the Interac Verified™ credential service, please visit: Interac Verified Credential Service - Interac.

About FCT

FCT is a leading provider of title insurance, property intelligence and real estate-related solutions for residential and commercial markets in Canada. Based in Oakville, Ontario, with over 1,200 employees nationwide, FCT supports approximately 450 lenders, 43,000 legal professionals and 5,000 recovery experts. FCT also supports real estate agents, mortgage brokers and builders across the country, delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions across the real estate lifecycle.

A subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), FCT has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Workplaces® by Great Place to Work® for 11 consecutive years (2015–2025). Additionally, FCT's parent company, First American Financial Corporation, was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune Magazine for the tenth consecutive year in 2025.

For more information on FCT, please visit the company website at www.fct.ca.

About Interac:

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money movement in Canada, security is at the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada’s leading and most trusted financial brands.