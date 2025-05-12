Origin Specialty Underwriters Launches New Specialty Property Program Backed by Emerald Bay

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Specialty Underwriters Agency, LLC (“Origin Specialty), a partner company of Beyond Risk, and Emerald Bay Risk Solutions are proud to announce the launch of a new Specialty Property Insurance Program tailored specifically for quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

This collaboration brings together Origin Specialty’s deep expertise in hospitality underwriting with Emerald Bay’s strong financial backing and collaborative approach. The new program offers a comprehensive, tailored insurance solution for qualified QSRs, featuring enhanced property coverages and in-house claims handling, is a milestone in Origin Specialty’s commitment to providing market-leading underwriting and claims platforms.

Designed to address the unique challenges faced by QSR operators, the program provides coverage for locations with up to $5 million TIV, and coverage offerings may include:

Property Enhancement Endorsements

Business Interruption and Extra Expense

Spoilage Coverage

Food Contamination

Employee Dishonesty

Additional available protections like equipment breakdown and utility service coverage further enhance the value of the program.

Offered through Emerald Bay Specialty Insurance Company on AM Best A- rated, non-admitted paper, this monoline property product can be bundled with Origin’s casualty offerings. With in-house quoting and binding authority, the program provides fast, flexible solutions and multiple deductible options.

“This partnership marks a significant evolution in our property offerings,” said Daniel Rossen, Head of Property Underwriting at Origin Specialty. “By targeting QSRs with a purpose-built solution, we’re raising the bar for flexible, responsive property coverage. Emerald Bay’s underwriting strength and financial foundation allow us to deliver a tailored, efficient product.”

George Dragonetti, Head of Property Underwriting at Emerald Bay Risk Solutions, added: “This program showcases the strengths of both organizations: disciplined underwriting, targeted coverage enhancements, and refined risk appetite. It is built for the high-paced, high-exposure QSR environment, and provides brokers with dependable capacity and strong execution.”

For more information on the Origin Property Program or to explore partnership opportunities, visit Origin Specialty or Emerald Bay Risk Solutions.

About Origin Specialty Underwriters Agency, LLC

A leading Managing General Underwriter and part of the Beyond Risk portfolio, Origin Specialty offers customized risk solutions across key industries, including General Liability, Liquor Liability, Workers’ Compensation, Property, and Excess. Partnering exclusively with A-rated carriers and reinsurers, Origin is committed to delivering financially sound, long-term insurance solutions.

About Emerald Bay Risk Solutions

Emerald Bay Risk Solutions, a “Collaborative Underwriting Carrier,” is a specialty insurance firm that emphasizes an alignment of interests for all parties and a collaborative underwriting approach that cultivates trust and mutual accountability. Backed by Bain Capital Insurance, which provides flexibility to take advantage of market opportunities, Emerald Bay delivers quality admitted and surplus lines insurance solutions, working to bring optimized program offerings to the reinsurance market. Emerald Bay is led by a team of experienced insurance executives and has an AM Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent). Emerald Bay is headquartered in Morristown, N.J.

About Beyond Risk

Beyond Risk was created to become the largest and most comprehensive independent risk management solutions provider to help middle-market and SMB clients manage their risks. Transparency, trust, and integrity underpin how we operate and are the hallmarks behind our success, along with an unwavering commitment to helping make a difference in a client’s approach to risk.