Weir and CiDRA Announce Strategic Investment and Global Collaboration Agreement

WALLINGFORD, Conn. & GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Weir Group PLC (“Weir”), a leading engineering and mining technology company and CiDRA Minerals Processing Inc. (“CiDRA”), a leader in mineral processing technologies, announce that they have signed a global collaboration agreement alongside a strategic investment by Weir in CiDRA’s mining business.

“This strategic partnership with Weir represents a transformative opportunity for CiDRA to scale its innovative P29 technology with a partner that has global reach, a customer-centric approach and that is deeply embedded in the mining value chain.” Share

This partnership will accelerate the commercialisation and deployment of CiDRA’s P29 technology, which introduces an innovative mineral separation solution and unlocks novel flowsheet designs. Under the terms of the agreement, Weir and CiDRA will collaborate globally to leverage the benefits of the P29 technology to develop and deliver transformative flowsheet solutions to help mining companies meet the challenges of reduced head grades, water restrictions, reduced carbon emissions, and tailings impound safety.

Commenting on the agreement, Andrew Neilson, President of Weir’s Minerals division said:

“We are excited to collaborate with CiDRA, whose track record of innovation aligns strongly with Weir’s mission to deliver mining technology for a sustainable future. CiDRA’s P29 technology has the potential to unlock enhanced productivity and sustainability for customers and we’re pleased to help bring that impact to mines around the world.”

Kevin Didden, CEO of CiDRA added:

“This strategic partnership with Weir represents a transformative opportunity for CiDRA to scale its innovative P29 technology with a partner that has global reach, a customer-centric approach and that is deeply embedded in the mining value chain. Together, we aim to shift the paradigm in minerals processing by enabling mining companies to significantly reduce energy and ESG related impacts per tonne of metal produced, while unlocking substantial value from in-ground assets.”

Through this partnership, CiDRA and Weir will jointly develop and deliver cutting-edge mineral processing flowsheets that combine increased throughput with high-efficiency comminution and mineral separation solutions, with the aim of reducing energy and water usage per tonne of metal produced.

The collaboration will combine CiDRA’s innovation engine with Weir’s extensive customer-centric global footprint, complementary product range and vertically integrated operating model. Together, the companies will drive forward a shared vision: to make mining smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable – delivering enhanced resource recovery with reduced environmental impact per tonne of metal produced.

Notes to editors

P29 technology

CiDRA’s P29 Technology is a novel mineral separation platform applicable to a broad range of minerals. Utilising CiDRA’s proprietary engineered hydrophobic media, the process decouples and independently optimises the key steps of particle selectivity and attachment, transport, and stripping/release. This enables highly selective recovery across a wide particle size range — from ultra-fine to coarse — while minimising hydraulic entrainment. P29 supports innovative flowsheet designs that reduce energy and water use and unlock significant improvements in mineral recovery and operational efficiency.

About The Weir Group PLC

Founded in 1871, The Weir Group PLC is one of the world’s leading engineering businesses with a purpose to make its mining and infrastructure customers’ operations more sustainable and efficient. Weir’s highly engineered technology and digital solutions enable critical resources to be produced using less energy, water and waste while reducing customers’ total cost of ownership. The Group is ideally positioned to benefit from structural trends that support long-term demand for its technology including the need for more essential metals to support economic development and carbon transition. The Group has c.12,000 employees operating in over 50 countries with a presence in every major mining region of the world. Find out more at www.global.weir.

Weir’s ordinary shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: WEIR LN) and its American Depositary Receipts trade over-the-counter in the USA (ticker: WEGRY).

About CiDRA Minerals Processing Inc.

CiDRA Minerals Processing develops advanced technologies that create new paradigms in the mining industry, focused on improving recovery, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting sustainability goals. CiDRA provides solutions to over 718 mine sites across 73 countries and is now introducing its proprietary P29 platform to help reshape the future of mineral separation. CiDRA’s SONARtrac® flowmeter technology is trusted by mining operations worldwide for accurate, non-invasive measurement of abrasive slurry flows. In addition, CiDRA’s CYCLONEtrac™ particle size tracking system delivers real-time classification performance monitoring and optimization at the individual hydrocyclone level, helping mining operations maximise throughput and recovery.