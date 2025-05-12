Nanotherm Announces Collaboration with Battelle to Develop Advanced Carbon Nanotube-Based Heating Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nanotherm, an innovator in carbon-based thermal technologies, announced today a preliminary agreement with R&D powerhouse Battelle aimed at accelerating the development and commercialization of next-generation heating solutions for the automotive, industrial and consumer sectors.

Together, the Columbus, Ohio-based companies aim to develop and pilot heating products that will be lighter, more efficient and safer than conventional systems. With an initial focus on the automotive industry, the team is piloting solutions with Hyundai and other Tier-1 mobility suppliers that deliver heat to car components including batteries, seats, passenger cabin “Surround Heat” and more. These innovations will enhance passenger comfort and safety while preserving battery life and increasing vehicle range.

Since its founding in 2016, Nanotherm has been advancing carbon nanotube (CNT) technology from coatings to films, with scalable roll-to-roll production capabilities that ensure consistent quality at high volume.

"This is a significant next step in Nanotherm’s continued growth," said Andy Dickson, CEO of Nanotherm. "Partnering with a trusted and highly respected institution like Battelle will not only accelerate our product development cycle, it also offers our team the opportunity to partner with some of the preeminent material science experts in the country.”

Battelle, with more than fifteen years of experience pioneering advanced heating technologies across automotive and aerospace applications, will contribute research and development depth and a strong reputation for scientific excellence and credibility.

"At Battelle, we’ve been on the forefront of developing carbon-based materials to revolutionize surface heating," said Dr. Amy Heintz, Technology Fellow at Battelle. "Working with Nanotherm gives us the opportunity to bridge the gap between innovation and scalable product development, with commercial applications that extend beyond the automotive sector into aerospace and defense."

The joint initiative represents a novel approach to leveraging carbon’s unique properties to create affordable, recyclable, and U.S.-sourced solutions. As the market increasingly prioritizes sustainability and efficiency, this partnership has the potential to set a new benchmark for safe and scalable thermal management.

About Nanotherm

Nanotherm is a pioneering company in the field of nanotechnology-based thermal solutions. Its innovative thermal films and coatings offer unprecedented efficiency and versatility, promising substantial cost savings and environmental benefits. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Nanotherm is dedicated to sustainable practices and the advancement of energy-efficient heating technology. For more information on how Nanotherm is improving the way we heat our world, visit www.nanotherm.tech or contact Brian Gamble at (410) 627-9298 or brian@nanotherm.tech.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org or contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or delaneyk@battelle.org.