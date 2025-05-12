-

Polar Asset Management Partners Acquires Castlefield Associates Inc.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. (“Polar”), a leading multi-strategy hedge fund manager based in Toronto, today announced that it acquired Castlefield Associates Inc. (“Castlefield”). Castlefield is a relative value systematic futures hedge fund manager founded in 2019 by Chris Schindler and partners.

Over the past six years, Mr. Schindler and the Castlefield team have developed a compelling quantitative and relative value strategy which is complementary to Polar’s existing strategy set. In addition to welcoming the Castlefield team, Polar looks forward to continuing to develop a new systematic strategy vertical.

Prior to founding Castlefield, Mr. Schindler spent 18 years at the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (“OTPP”). While at OTPP, he helped develop and run the Global Systematic Investing (“GSI”) team, which applied over fifty unique quantitative/systematic models to identify investment opportunities in the main liquid futures markets (equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities) as well cash equities and volatility products.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris and the Castlefield team to Polar. We have closely followed Castlefield’s development over the past six years and believe they have developed a unique systematic offering. We look forward to continuing to refine and grow the strategy,” said Greg Lemaich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Polar.

“Polar is a leader and an innovator in alternative asset management. Polar’s unique platform, approach to its business, and its track record of attracting and welcoming new talent, were key factors in our decision to join the firm,” said Chris Schindler, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Castlefield.

About Castlefield Associates Inc.

Castlefield is a systematic alternative investment manager. Castlefield’s flagship Alpha Program seeks to deliver investors returns that are uncorrelated to traditional and alternative betas by exploiting the crowdedness, relative riskiness, and positioning imbalances in the alternative risk premia space.

About Polar Asset Management Partners

Based in Toronto and founded in 1991, Polar is a global alternative asset manager. Polar focuses on niche-oriented strategies which have attracted investors from around the world. As of December 31, 2024 Polar managed US$6.1 billion across four primary offerings: the flagship Polar Multi-Strategy Fund, a US equity long/short strategy known as Polar Long/Short Fund, Polar Micro-Cap Fund, and Polar CRS Fund-1. For more information visit: www.polaramp.com

