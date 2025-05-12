Inverness Graham Announces Acquisition of Cognito Forms

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inverness Graham, a Philadelphia-based buyout firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Cognito Forms (“Cognito”), a rapidly growing SaaS-based provider of low-code / no-code workflow automation solutions. Founded in 2013, Columbia, SC-headquartered Cognito delivers an intuitive platform that empowers small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations and governments to streamline data collection, automate workflows and enhance productivity—all without the need for a software developer. Cognito’s platform is architected to support complex organizational needs with powerful, logic-driven automations and advanced features that reflect real-world workflows and data, making its offering particularly well-suited for compliance-driven sectors such as healthcare, education and legal.

“As organizations further digitize critical business processes and heighten focus on data security, the workflow automation market is poised for substantial growth,” said Trey Sykes, Managing Principal at Inverness Graham. “Within this market, Cognito has developed a valuable application with a loyal and diversified customer base, and we are thrilled to partner with the team to drive accelerated growth in its next chapter.”

With several recent successful exits of software / tech-enabled businesses including Concord Servicing, Swipeclock and Syntrio, the acquisition of Cognito builds upon Inverness Graham’s investment and operational expertise in this key focus area and represents the first platform investment for Inverness Graham Investments V.

Inverness Graham and Cognito are actively seeking acquisitions that will broaden the company’s feature set, deepen vertical market reach and enhance its ability to serve compliance-focused sectors.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Paul Hastings LLP served as legal advisor to Inverness Graham. Canaccord Genuity acted as exclusive financial advisor to Cognito.

About Inverness Graham Investments

Inverness Graham is a Philadelphia based buyout firm focused on acquiring innovative, high-growth companies where technology is transforming traditional industry. The firm’s Flagship strategy focuses on businesses in Healthcare, Tech-Enabled Services / Software and Advanced Manufacturing. The firm’s Green Light strategy targets tech-enabled businesses where Environmental Sustainability is a key driver of accelerating growth. Inverness Graham executes a differentiated, repeatable model for value creation through its proprietary Strategic Platform Build approach. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, the firm builds upon a 60-year legacy of operational excellence, bringing substantial value creation resources and an innovative mindset to support its portfolio company partners.