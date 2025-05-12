RNDC and LibDib Expand On Demand Distribution Model to Seven New States

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LibDib, the leading digital alcohol distribution platform, in partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), proudly announces the expansion of RNDC On Demand to six new markets: Florida, Virginia (wine only), Washington D.C., Maryland, Colorado, Illinois, and South Carolina.

This strategic rollout provides wine and spirits producers—from emerging brands to established suppliers—with more choices to access key markets through a flexible, tech-enabled distribution model.

“Suppliers deserve options, and RNDC On Demand provides flexibility and control,” said Dean Parker, Director of the On Demand program for LibDib and RNDC. “Together, we’re expanding a modern path to market that empowers suppliers to grow at their own pace, backed by RNDC’s logistics and service excellence.”

Powered by LibDib’s proven digital platform, RNDC On Demand allows suppliers to quickly and compliantly enter new markets. Products can be launched and delivered efficiently to on- and off-premise accounts, including national and regional chains. As brands grow, they have the opportunity to transition into full-service RNDC distribution, offering a scalable solution that supports long-term success.

“The expansion of RNDC On Demand gives us access to buyers in key growth markets,” said Jessica Cox, Founder of Just Enough Wines. “Our experience with the On Demand model in Texas was instrumental in scaling our presence and ultimately transitioning to full-service distribution. We’re excited to bring that same momentum to new states.”

“This is about putting control in the hands of the suppliers,” said Cheryl Durzy, Founder and CEO of LibDib. “RNDC has been a key innovation partner, helping us advance our mission of making distribution accessible to all Makers. With On Demand, we’re expanding our reach and offering flexible solutions tailored to each brand’s goals, size, and target markets.”

In crossover states such as Florida, Colorado, Illinois, Washington D.C., and Maryland—where both LibDib and RNDC On Demand operate—suppliers can work directly with portfolio managers to select the distribution model that best fits their brand and complies with local regulations.

Whether launching a new product or expanding market presence, LibDib and RNDC On Demand provide:

Access to high-potential markets

Scalable pathways to full-service distribution

Digital tools to manage products and accounts

Support at every stage of business growth

By combining digital innovation with trusted distribution expertise, LibDib and RNDC are redefining what’s possible in the alcohol beverage industry—empowering suppliers to grow how they want, where they want.

With this expansion, LibDib now enables three-tier compliant distribution in 18 states, covering nearly every major U.S. market and approximately 75% of available accounts.

Makers interested in distribution in one or more of the 18 markets available can reach out to makers@libdib.com or click here for more information.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC is a licensed wholesale alcohol distributor and technology innovator, offering a compliant three-tier distribution platform for wine and spirits makers of all sizes. With an easy-to-use marketplace, LibDib simplifies the buying and selling experience for both suppliers and trade buyers across the country. Learn more at LibDib.com or follow LibDib on LinkedIn.

About RNDC

As a leading national beverage distributor in wine and spirits, RNDC has established its reputation by bringing the industry’s brightest talent together, consistently igniting opportunities for our suppliers, customers, and associates. Our expansive national reach empowers suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers, elevating their brands and connecting them with their target consumers. Operating in the District of Columbia and 39 states across the United States, we are committed to being the most valuable partner to all we serve.

With roots extending before Prohibition and a footprint spanning from local to national, digital to DTC, we are ushering in a new era of wine and spirits distribution within the three-tier system. At RNDC, we work in that rare space where commitment to craft meets unrelenting quality. Fueled by passion, we are raising the bar for beverage alcohol distribution—elevating spirits and sales across our value chain. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com