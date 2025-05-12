Premier Liquidity Performance Event KyribaLive Showcases Treasury Leaders

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyriba, a global leader in liquidity performance, today kicks off its Partner Summit ahead of KyribaLive 2025, the annual customer conference bringing together treasury and finance experts from around the world. KyribaLive stands as the premier liquidity performance event in the industry, where participants will gain valuable insights from thought leaders, expand their professional networks, and explore the latest AI-powered technologies designed to help organizations navigate and excel in today’s uncertain economic landscape.

This year’s KyribaLive features a robust agenda of dynamic keynotes, technology demos, specialized breakout sessions, industry roundtables and CTP learning credit opportunities. With greater access to experts across process automation, AI analytics, risk management, working capital, bank integrations, and strategic treasury leadership, the event represents all facets of the Kyriba platform that empower thousands of customers to optimize their operations and cash flow.

Impactful Partnerships

Throughout the event, Kyriba partners will access the latest product offerings and training opportunities, be recognized for their achievements, and showcase their expertise in payments, treasury, FX, working capital and implementation.

“As Kyriba continues to build upon our exceptional success, partnerships are increasingly vital to our growth trajectory. We are acutely focused on strengthening our global and local alliances, as well as expanding technology partnerships, that can deliver mutually beneficial impact to our valued partners and customers,” said Andrea Delvo, Kyriba SVP, Partnerships & Alliances.

The Partner Summit will highlight new partnerships, expanded collaboration and enhanced offerings, including:

Morgan Money, a global trading platform developed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Morgan Money is now seamlessly available through Kyriba's API Marketplace, the largest in the treasury space. This integration leverages Kyriba's technology to provide their mutual customers with real-time investment workflows, demonstrating how API connectivity can help transform treasury and create tangible business value.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has recently certified Kyriba through the AWS Financial Service Industry (FSI) Competency program. Achieving this competency certification assures our customer and partner ecosystem that Kyriba has met the high AWS standards for performance, security, and high availability as an innovative fintech partner. Kyriba, a multi-tenant SaaS platform deployed on AWS, also transacts through AWS' marketplace.

Databricks, whose Data Intelligence Platform has been selected by Kyriba for its highly secure and flexible architecture, along with its strong commitment to open-source. Databricks has recently recognized Kyriba's innovative and open approach by welcoming Kyriba into its Built on Databricks partner ecosystem.

Kyriba's improved Partner Portal. Beginning this Spring with features rolling out through the end of the year, the Kyriba Partner Portal aims to expedite and enhance partner onboarding and experience. New features include: streamlined sign-on, training resources, case and certification management, access to Kyriba's DUST platform, product release information, and much more.

Impressive Achievements

Expanding its annual awards program to feature new categories and selection criteria, Kyriba also recognized the dedication and superior liquidity performance impact of its customers.

Among thousands of organizations, a selection of this year’s honorees include:

Apollo named Enterprise Liquidity Transformation of the Year for embracing technology for the optimal transformation and efficiency of their treasury and finance departments.

Hartree Partners awarded Payments Innovator of the Year for their achievements in successfully centralizing and automating their treasury operations through Kyriba to support rapid growth, complex trading activities, and global expansion.

awarded for their achievements in successfully centralizing and automating their treasury operations through Kyriba to support rapid growth, complex trading activities, and global expansion. McCormick & Co named Working Capital Program of the Year in recognition of its optimized cash flow through the company’s supply chain program. By standardizing AP and SCF on Kyriba’s platform, McCormick automated invoice and payment workflows across multiple banks and 300+ suppliers, minimizing manual workflows, transforming treasury operations and positioning the company to roll out globally as they continue their global ERP upgrade.

Uber awarded FX Optimization of the Year for embracing Kyriba's FX module, and making great strides in managing FX exposure and risk. By automating data integration and optimizing hedging strategies, Uber has significantly reduced manual processes, enhanced financial stability, and set a new standard in global treasury excellence.

Kyriba’s signature KyribaLive Exchange (KLX) event series will kick off this summer, with regional events slated in Tokyo, Singapore, Riyadh, Dubai, London, Paris, Zurich, Milan and Madrid. To learn more, visit: kyriba.com

About Kyriba

Kyriba is the global leader in liquidity performance, empowering CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity amid economic complexity. As a secure and scalable SaaS solution trusted by 3,000 customers, Kyriba delivers intelligence and financial automation through innovative technologies, bringing precision, efficiency, and insight to financial operations. With an expansive ecosystem of banking, technology and consulting partners, Kyriba’s platform powers more than 3 billion bank transactions and $15 trillion in payments across 9,900+ banks annually – helping companies gain enterprise-wide visibility, ensure financial stability, and outperform their business strategy.