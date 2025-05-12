Marchex Announces Expanded Partnership with Nationwide Leading Automotive OEM to Provide Access to AI-Powered Engage for Sales and Service Solutions to approximately 3,000 Auto Dealerships

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), which harnesses the power of AI and conversational intelligence to drive revenue acceleration and operational excellence, today announced an expanded partnership with a major nationwide automotive OEM. Building on the success of Marchex Spotlight for its dealer network, the OEM will now make Marchex Engage for Sales and Service available to nearly 3,000 auto dealers nationwide.

Auto dealers who employ Marchex Engage for Sales and Service will leverage advanced AI to deliver actionable insights on their customer interactions so dealerships can maximize their sales and service opportunities. Engage automatically categorizes customer calls based on consumer intent and provides real-time alerts on missed sales and service opportunities. In addition, with the new Engage for Service product offering, insights from every service call can help increase repair order appointments, deliver better service experiences, and grow service revenue.

The Marchex Engage for Sales and Service solution provides the following benefits:

Lead Outcome Analysis : Track whether customer conversations result in a lead, appointment, or sale, and measure conversion rates through the sales funnel.

: Track whether customer conversations result in a lead, appointment, or sale, and measure conversion rates through the sales funnel. High-Value Opportunity Alerts : Receive timely alerts on missed high-value opportunities so teams can re-engage potential customers and generate revenue.

: Receive timely alerts on missed high-value opportunities so teams can re-engage potential customers and generate revenue. Customer Topics : Surface and understand new and emerging customer needs and concerns, allowing team members to stay ahead of customer trends and demands.

: Surface and understand new and emerging customer needs and concerns, allowing team members to stay ahead of customer trends and demands. Customer Satisfaction Scoring : Gain real-time insights into customer sentiment, enabling dealers to proactively address issues, enhance sales and service quality, and improve overall customer satisfaction.

: Gain real-time insights into customer sentiment, enabling dealers to proactively address issues, enhance sales and service quality, and improve overall customer satisfaction. Boost Revenue: Reduce failed call rates by capturing more sales and service opportunities and ensuring potential leads are effectively managed from the first call through final service.

Actionable insights from the customer conversations enable dealers to address customer needs in real time, optimize staffing levels and business operations for fluctuating traffic periods, identify performance issues, and coach team members to enhance revenue across the entire dealership and improve the overall customer experience.

"We are pleased to expand our presence in the automotive market to provide actionable insights that are essential for revenue growth and operational excellence," said Troy Hartless, Chief Revenue Officer at Marchex. "By making Marchex Engage for Sales and Service available to thousands of additional dealerships, they will be better equipped to understand their customers' needs, capture more car sales, increase service bay traffic and revenue, and enhance lifetime customer value.”

To learn more about Marchex Engage for Automotive, visit: Marchex Engage For Automotive: Sales and Service Engagement for Dealerships.

About Marchex

Marchex harnesses the power of AI and conversational intelligence to provide actionable insights aligned with prescriptive vertical market data analytics, driving operational excellence and revenue acceleration. Marchex enables sales, marketing, service, operations, and executive teams to optimize customer journey experiences across omnichannel communication channels. Through our prescriptive analytics solutions, we enable the alignment of enterprise strategy, empowering businesses to increase revenue through informed decision-making and strategic execution. Marchex provides conversational intelligence AI-powered solutions for market-leading companies in leading B2B2C vertical markets, including several of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit http://www.marchex.com/, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on X (x.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.