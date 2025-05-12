o9 Partners With JD Sports Fashion to Optimize Assortment Planning for Scalable Growth

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming, planning and decision-making, today announced its partnership with JD Sports Fashion to transform its Assortment Planning capabilities.

JD Sports Fashion is a UK-based global omnichannel retailer that operates more than 970 stores across Europe. With a focus on future expansion, JD Sports Fashion needed to unlock efficiencies in its operations and scale best practices across the business. The retailer recognizes the importance of leveraging technology to ensure its growth is sustainable and profitable, and sought a technology partner to transform its Assortment Planning capabilities.

o9’s AI-powered platform was selected because of its technology’s flexibility and scalability. This will enhance JD Sports Fashion’s Assortment Planning capabilities to become more data-driven, automated, and agile. The o9 platform will be implemented across JD Sports Fashion, Size?, and HIP brands with the goal of optimizing inventory assortment, reducing markdowns, and maximizing store profitability.

“In today’s ever-changing business environment, building an agile customer offering tailored to local needs, that is delivered with speed and efficiency, is critical to keeping a competitive edge,” said Wim van Aalst, Chief Supply Chain Officer, JD Sports Fashion. “As we continue growing our business, we look forward to partnering with o9 as they understand our business model and our unique requirements to enhance our Assortment Planning capabilities.”

Chakri Gottemukkala, o9’s Co-Founder and CEO, said, “As retailers continue to seek ways to build greater resiliency to mitigate potential risks and pursue emerging opportunities, we’re pleased to work with JD Sports Fashion to provide planning solutions that further enhance agility as the company continues to expand its global footprint.”

To learn more, visit www.o9solutions.com.

About o9

o9 is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.