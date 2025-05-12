World Market partners with Affirm to offer new, flexible payment option in-store and online

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Market, a national specialty retailer known for stylish, quality furniture and home decor, thoughtful gifts, and one of the largest assortments of candy and international food favorites, has partnered with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, to offer shoppers a smarter, more transparent way to pay over time. With the summer shopping season in full swing, consumers can now access Affirm’s flexible biweekly or monthly payment plans at World Market’s nearly 250 locations nationwide and online at checkout.

“Helping our customers bring home unique finds they love while delivering the best shopping experience is World Market’s mission,” said Eric Hunter, CEO of World Market. “We are thrilled to have Affirm as a partner that will help us deliver on our mission by providing enhanced payment solutions that offer longer payment terms without hidden fees, giving our customers more choices in how they pay for their next furniture update, seasonal decor refresh or celebration essentials.”

Paying with Affirm is simple and convenient. In-store World Market customers can get started by quickly scanning a QR code with their smartphone, while online shoppers can select Affirm at checkout. After a quick eligibility check, approved customers will see personalized payment plans, with rates as low as 0% APR, term lengths up to 36 months, and no late or hidden fees, ever.

“Today's consumers want more control and flexibility in how they pay,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “That’s why brands like World Market choose Affirm – to offer a smarter, more transparent way to manage purchases, with no late or hidden fees. Now, whether shopping in-store or online, World Market's customers can pay over time with confidence.”

World Market joins Affirm’s network of over 358,000 retail partners, including leading brands like Amazon, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and more.

About World Market

World Market (www.worldmarket.com) operates 246 stores featuring an ever-changing selection of unique and stylish home decor and furniture, gifts, and gourmet foods and beverages offered at affordable prices and imported from more than 50 countries. World Market’s mission is to provide a delightful shopping environment where customers can discover great quality and great value in our ever-changing, unique marketplace.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Rates from 0–36% APR. For example, a $800 purchase might cost $72.21/mo over 12 months at 15% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

