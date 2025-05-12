Blueland Announces Retail Expansion Into Target Stores Nationwide with New, Exclusive Scents

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueland—the brand reimagining everyday home cleaning products with 100% plastic-free cleaning tablets—announced today its expansion into Target stores across the country and online at Target.com. Blueland is entering 1,800+ doors with its powerful and 100 percent plastic-free cleaning tablets, bringing nine skus and spotlighting three bestselling products and new, exclusive scents. Through this expansion, the brand aims to continue to meet consumer demand for innovative cleaning products and drive forward its mission to make plastic-free products more accessible to all.

Co-founded in 2019 by Sarah Paiji Yoo and John Mascari, Blueland was the first company to bring the tablet-form factor to market across a range of cleaning products that promise no single-use plastic and has grown rapidly over the last six years, across direct-to-consumer and retail. The digitally-native brand sold more than 10 million products to more than 1 million consumers, reaching profitability in 2023—only four years after launching—and cementing its position as the world’s leader in plastic-free cleaning tablets. Coinciding with this national retail expansion, Blueland launched its very first 360 brand campaign, “Mom-Clean,” which celebrated all types of caretakers and showcased a higher standard of clean. Over the last six years, Blueland has grown rapidly across direct-to-consumer and retail, expanding into other major retailers like Whole Foods, Costco, Kroger, Meijer, HEB, and more.

“From day one, our mission has been to make sustainable products more accessible to everyone,” says Sarah Paiji Yoo, CEO and Co-Founder of Blueland. “Expanding into large retailers like Target allows us to meet consumers where they are, making it even easier for them to switch to products that are better for their families and the planet. This decision underscores our commitment to making safe, high-quality cleaning products available for anyone who wants them."

Blueland is bringing their bestselling and sustainably-minded Dishwasher Detergent Tablets, Laundry Detergent Tablets, Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets and Hand Soap Starter Set—including brand-new, exclusive scents to Target stores across the country and Target.com.

Fragrance Free Dishwasher Tablets ($13.99)

Lemon Zest Dishwasher Tablets ($13.99)

Free & Clear Laundry Detergent Tablets ($13.99)

Fresh Dew Laundry Detergent Tablets ($13.99) *Exclusive to Target and direct-to-consumer

Lemon Cedar Toilet Tablets ($13.99)

Wild Lavender Toilet Tablets ($13.99) *Exclusive to Target

Hand Soap Starter Set in Slate Bottle, Lavender Set ($12.99)

Hand Soap Refills, Classic Variety ($6.99)

Hand Soap Refills, Botanical Variety ($6.99) *Available on Target.com

To learn more about Blueland, please visit our website or Instagram.

About Blueland

Co-founded by a concerned mom with a desire to make the planet a better place for her children, Blueland is reimagining everyday cleaning essentials with safe, products that are free from single-use plastic and eliminate the need to choose between what’s safe for your family, good for the planet, and proven to work. With over 50 patents & patents pending worldwide, Blueland’s innovative products have diverted over 1 billion single-use plastic bottles from landfills and oceans. While traditional cleaners are packaged in plastic and may contain up to 95% water, all Blueland products utilize tablet or powder formats, designed to be used directly or mixed with household tap water, and come in compostable or recyclable packaging. From the kitchen sink to the laundry room, we are committed to creating a new standard for clean homes with products families can trust and afford to use over and over (and over) again. Blueland products can be purchased on Blueland.com, and nationwide at Target, Costco, Whole Foods and at select local retailers. To learn more about Blueland's mission, visit the website at www.blueland.com or follow on Instagram @blueland.