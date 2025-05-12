-

Arcis Golf Acquires The Woodlands Country Club in Houston, Texas

Historic Country Club Now Part of Arcis Golf’s Growing and Irreplaceable Portfolio

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcis Golf, the second largest owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States, has acquired The Woodlands Country Club near Houston, Texas. The transaction closed today, and Arcis Golf assumes operations on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The Woodlands Country Club, a 99-hole private club, offers four clubhouses at distinct locations and five golf courses throughout The Woodlands Community. In addition to its championship golf courses, this renowned club offers world-class amenities, including racquet sports, fitness and pool facilities, lively social events, premier dining, and private event venues, all of which are aligned with Arcis Golf’s modern, lifestyle-driven experience. The club brings together the creativity of four icons of the game – Bruce Devlin, Robert Von Hagge, Gary Player, and Arnold Palmer – who designed three of its courses – Tournament (Devlin and Hagge), Player (Player), and Palmer (Palmer). The Tournament Course is the current host of the PGA Tour Champions Insperity Invitational and boasts a deep history of PGA Tour competition.

“This was a rare opportunity to acquire an iconic club and further expand our presence in Houston, a key focus area within our growing and differentiated portfolio,” said Blake Walker, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arcis Golf. “The Woodlands Country Club and the rich legacy that Invited has created align perfectly with our family-centric, lifestyle-driven approach focused on delivering exceptional experiences for golfers at every level of the member journey. As we’ve done time and time again, we will bring our four-pillar thesis – health and wellness, experiential dining, lifetime sports, and arts and entertainment – to life through innovative programming that appeals to the whole family and investments in capital improvements that enhance the member experience on and off the course.”

“It’s been a great honor to watch and contribute to The Woodlands’ remarkable success,” said David Pillsbury, CEO of Invited, the previous owner of The Woodlands Country Club. “We are confident that Arcis Golf will continue to build on the club’s stellar reputation and legacy and deliver exceptional golf and lifestyle experiences for its members for years to come.”

Arcis Golf plans to invest in excess of $30 million in golf course enhancements and lifestyle amenities throughout The Woodlands Country Club, including a meaningful upgrade and expansion of the existing fitness amenities. This is Arcis Golf’s 15th club acquisition in the last three years, and with this acquisition, the Company now owns 22 clubs in Texas, including 135 holes across three clubs in the Houston area. Arcis Golf’s national portfolio includes Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Cowboys Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, and The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Seattle, Washington. Arcis Golf’s clubs have hosted competitions at the highest levels including PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and premier amateur events, such as the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and NCAA Division I Championships.

An industry leader in providing inventive programming and unrivaled lifestyle amenities that complement exceptional golf offerings, Arcis Golf has invested more than $150 million over the past four years on property upgrades, new amenities, personnel, training, and systems to create extraordinary experiences and forge emotional connections with members and guests. The Company has received numerous honors, including recognition on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

To learn more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com.

About Arcis Golf

Arcis Golf is a premier owner and operator of 70 private, resort, and daily fee clubs in the United States. Arcis Golf continues to transform its portfolio of clubs into inclusive, lifestyle hubs with dynamic programming and unrivaled amenities. Golf and country clubs are elevated to levels of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of families, friends, members, and guests of all ages. The Company is also known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is committed to enhancing service levels and reinventing the modern club experience. Headquarters: 8343 Douglas Avenue, Ste. 200, Dallas, TX 75225. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: arcisgolf.com.

