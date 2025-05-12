Commonwealth Financial Network Partners with Messina College, Creating Career Paths for First-Generation College Students

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national RIA dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, has initiated a new partnership with Messina College, a two-year, all-residential degree program of Boston College that welcomed its first-ever class of students to the school’s Brookline Campus last summer. This inaugural cohort of students will begin their internship opportunities in September, and Commonwealth will welcome 10 students to its Waltham headquarters.

“This partnership isn’t just about opening doors—it’s about welcoming students who have outstanding talents to offer in our organization and the financial services industry," said Wayne Bloom, CEO of Commonwealth. Share

All Messina students are first-generation college students. The Commonwealth-Messina internship program is designed to provide them with rich early career experiences that advance their education and prepare them for the next steps on their professional journeys. Commonwealth anticipates that some students will return as summer interns and may be offered full-time employment upon the conclusion of their studies.

“As a longtime B.C. supporter, I couldn’t be more excited about the mission of Messina College,” said Wayne Bloom, CEO of Commonwealth. “This partnership isn’t just about opening doors—it’s about welcoming students who have outstanding talents to offer in our organization and the financial services industry.” Bloom and his wife Veronica are co-chairs of Boston College’s Parents Leadership Council, and three of the couple’s four children are Boston College students or graduates.

Recently, Commonwealth conducted interviews with Messina students to place them across program opportunities on various teams: Investment Management & Research, Practice Management, Enterprise Risk Management, Data & Analytics, and People/HR.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I can attest that through partnerships like these, we can remove obstacles and create allies,” said Father Erick Berrelleza, S.J., Founding Dean of Messina College. “Commonwealth’s commitment ensures our students gain not only skills but also the confidence to thrive in careers they may have thought out of reach.”

Students will work 10–12 hours per week during the fall semester, gaining valuable professional experience while continuing their studies. Their internships will also include multiple elements adapted from Commonwealth’s long-standing summer internship program, which has been running for more than 25 years. These aspects involve job shadowing, building a personal brand, attending partner lunches and company events, and developing presentation skills.

“We want these interns to leave feeling they were never treated as ‘just students.’ From day one, they’ll contribute to meaningful projects that impact our Advisor community,” said Bloom. “As a financial services organization, we also bring to bear in-house expertise to help students in their financial life journeys.”

Messina College is part of Boston College's $100 million Pine Manor Institute for Student Success initiative, established to enhance educational opportunities for underrepresented, first-generation students. The residential college is located on the former Pine Manor College campus, now known as the Brookline Campus of Boston College.

Fr. Berrelleza said, “Internships are where vocation meets opportunity. For many first-gen students, this is the first time they’ll see their potential mirrored in a professional setting. Commonwealth’s inclusive culture allows them to envision a future where they belong.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, 11 Times in a Row.” Founded in 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California, and an operations hub in Blue Ash, Ohio. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with approximately 2,345 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $344 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score among independent advisors in the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018‒2024 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies. Presented on July 10, 2024, for January to May of 2024, it is based on responses from 4,072 advisors employed by or affiliated with the firms included in the study. Not indicative of the firm’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Study is independently conducted, and the participating firms do not pay to participate. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

* As of 12/31/2024