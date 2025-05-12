Mitsui Direct Accelerates Transformation of Claims Operations by Migrating to Guidewire Cloud Platform

TOKYO & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire announced that Mitsui Direct General Insurance Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Mitsui Direct"), a direct-channel non-life insurance company and member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud Platform to streamline IT operations, respond quickly to market changes, and further improve customer service. This is the first cloud migration of ClaimCenter in Japan.

Guidewire Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, Shaji Sethu commented, "We commend Mitsui Direct for their decision to migrate to Guidewire Cloud Platform in order to achieve further growth in the future, and drive improved operational productivity and efficiency while providing their customers with the best digital experience. Drawing on our experience with a variety of global clients, Guidewire will continue to support Mitsui Direct as they successfully migrate to the Guidewire Cloud Platform, and ensure that cloud services will bring efficiency to their business."

About Mitsui Direct General Insurance Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Direct General Insurance Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Takayuki Kawamura) is a member and a direct insurance company offering products primarily through the internet and telephone, with a focus on personal automobile insurance, and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, which aspires to be a world-class insurance and financial services group pursuing sustainable growth and enhanced corporate value. We strive to be a company that is both “strong and kind,” and continues to be a trusted choice for customers.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurance brands in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

