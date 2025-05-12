Hoffmann Green Cement and Norske Skog Golbey Transform Paper Ash and Recycle It Into Resources for the Manufacture of 0% Clinker Cement

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, today announces the signing of a strategic partnership with Norske Skog Golbey, a key player in the recycled fiber paper industry and France's leading paper recycler.

This innovative, cross-sector collaboration aims to integrate ash from the paper-making process into the production of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker cement. This process marks a new step towards the decarbonization of industrial sectors and enables residual resources to be optimized.

When paper ash becomes a co-product in the production of carbon-free cement

Since January 2024, teams from Norske Skog Golbey and Hoffmann Green Cement have been combining their expertise to convert a by-product of the paper-making process: ash from the incineration of paper production residues.

After several phases of laboratory testing and then in real-life conditions, the results have proved conclusive. In May 2025, the shipping of a tanker full of ash validated the use of this new material on an industrial scale in the formulation of Hoffmann Green's 0% cement clinker, paving the way for its deployment on future construction sites.

A partnership to promote the circular economy and decarbonization

This approach reflects the desire of two industries to reduce their environmental impact through innovation and cross-sector synergy. This initiative is a continuation of Norske Skog Golbey's waste recovery and CO₂ capture initiatives, aimed at transforming the by-products of its business into valuable co-products for the benefit of other industries. This collaboration also confirms Hoffmann Green's ability to constantly innovate, integrating alternative raw materials and doing so without compromising on the quality of its 0% clinker cements to decarbonize the construction sector.

Following on from this partnership, Norske Skog Golbey will provide Hoffmann Green with a regular supply of fly ash, thus materializing a sustainable collaboration between the two companies.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “We are very pleased to have signed this partnership with Norske Skog Golbey, with whom we share the same conviction: the circular economy is a concrete response to the challenges of our time. This partnership demonstrates that cooperation between industries is a fantastic vector for environmental innovation. It also illustrates Hoffmann Green's determination to pursue the excellent environmental performance of its 0% clinker cements through its high added-value Research & Development capabilities.”

Martine BORTOLOTTI, Responsable Energie/Fluides, Qualité, Environnement et RSE de Norske Skog Golbey, added: “Transforming our waste into resources is central to our environmental strategy. This project demonstrates that, through R&D and industrial synergies, we can build an industrial model that is sober, resilient and sustainable.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT NORSKE SKOG GOLBEY

A subsidiary of the Norwegian group Norske Skog, Norske Skog Golbey has been based in Golbey, in the Vosges, since the early 1990s. Today, the company is one of Europe's largest producers of newsprint from recycled fibers and France's leading recycler of graphic paper, with more than 400,000 tons of used paper recycled every year.

Beyond its production mission, Norske Skog Golbey embodies a responsible industrial vision, focused on sustainable innovation and the circular economy. Its ambition is to transform environmental constraints into levers for industrial performance. To achieve this, the company has for several years been conducting structural projects aimed at reducing its carbon footprint, optimising its energy flows and recycling all its industrial by-products.

Its flagship initiatives include self-generation of renewable energy, partnership projects to capture and recover CO₂, and the development of material recovery solutions to transform its waste into resources for other industries.

With more than 380 employees, Norske Skog Golbey is at the heart of industrial and ecological transitions, with the aim of building a resilient, sober and exemplary model on a European scale.

For more information: https://norskeskog-golbey.com/