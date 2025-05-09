Horace Mann and Crayola Announce Colorful Strategic Partnership to Support Educators

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), the nation’s largest multiline financial services company dedicated to the lifelong financial success of America’s educators, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Crayola, a brand synonymous with color, creativity, and education.

The collaboration unites two purpose-driven organizations with a shared commitment to supporting educators and school communities. As part of this expansive partnership, Horace Mann is sponsoring Crayola Creativity Week, an uplifting educational program that highlights the transformative power of creativity to teach and learn across core subjects and reaches more than 820,000 educators and 13.2 million students. This sponsorship includes virtual educational events, creativity spokespersons, teaching resources, and prizes that help educators care for themselves and their students.

“Crayola is an iconic brand that has been inspiring creativity in classrooms for seven generations. The natural synergies between our missions led us to expanding our impact by collaborating on resources that support education communities around the country,” said Steve Chauby, Chief Marketing and Distribution Officer at Horace Mann. “We’re thrilled to launch this partnership and look forward to the possibilities it brings.”

“Crayola has long supported creative teaching and learning in schools. Many studies show that student outcomes improve when students are engaged using creativity and hands-on learning. Horace Mann’s dedication to educators aligns with our mission to help parents and educators raise creatively alive children,” said Anna Roca, Crayola Head of Global Partnerships & Promotions. “This collaboration will help infuse creativity in even more schools throughout the U.S. through easy to use, turnkey resources for teachers that encourages children to put their imagination into action.”

Crayola Creativity Week is an integral part of the brand’s Campaign for Creativity advocacy program that speaks to the importance of creativity as an essential life skill in preparing children for success in any career. Launched in 2022, Creativity Week is a free, standards-aligned, seven-day creative learning program that provides schools, families, and libraries with inspiring and interactive content delivered by world-renowned creative talent. The virtual event, with participation in more than 120 countries, gives educators and parents resources to help nurture children’s creativity and supplies children with the tools to bring their ideas to life, encouraging imaginative expression and innovative thinking.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest multiline financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

About Crayola

Whether it's providing tools to put a purple octopus on the moon, helping create family memories or enabling arts-infused learning in the classroom, Crayola is passionate about helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children. The iconic brand has inspired creativity in children for more than 120 years, creating an expansive portfolio of innovative art tools and learning resources, crafting activities, toys, digital platforms, live action and animation content, and location-based experiences that allow children of all ages to put their imagination into action. Through its work, Crayola sees a world where the inherent creativity of children is fully nurtured into adulthood, helping kids reach their full potential. For more information visit www.Crayola.com/Learning or join the conversation at www.Facebook.com/CrayolaLearning.