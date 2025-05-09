Nuvve Engages Crypto Venture Group to Accelerate Digital Asset Strategy

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE), a global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and grid modernization, today announced it has engaged multiple leading digital asset advisory consultants, to accelerate the growth of its newly formed subsidiary, Nuvve-DigitalAssets.

The consultants will advise Nuvve on the strategic development of its digital asset portfolio, providing expertise in token selection, decentralized infrastructure opportunities, risk management, and regulatory alignment. Their role will be central to building a sophisticated, high-growth digital treasury as part of Nuvve’s broader plan to create long-term shareholder value through blockchain innovation.

“This is a core strategic initiative requiring focus and expertise,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO and co-founder of Nuvve. “The selection of these consultants ensures that Nuvve-DigitalAssets is built on insight, discipline, and conviction. This is how we win in the next era of finance.”

The engagement comes on the heels of Nuvve’s recent launch of Nuvve-DigitalAssets, a wholly owned subsidiary created to capitalize on opportunities across the cryptocurrency and blockchain economy. The subsidiary's investment strategy will focus on the foundational assets of the next-generation financial system. While we acknowledge the importance of Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum, the subsidiary will target multiple picks-and-shovels tokens from high-growth sectors such as decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized physical infrastructure (DePin), programming, and the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs).

To ensure strong oversight and execution, Nuvve is forming a Digital Asset Management Portfolio Committee to govern investment decisions. The committee will be chaired by James Altucher, a renowned crypto investor and early Bitcoin advocate; with the support of Tim Collins, veteran financial commentator, known for his deep insights into public markets and crypto asset dynamics, as well as Gregory Poilasne, Nuvve CEO.

“The companies that thrive in this new economy will be the ones who understand where finance is going and have the courage to move early,” said Altucher. “Nuvve is doing both with the right team and a clear strategy.”

“I’ve followed disruptive financial trends for decades,” added Collins. “The convergence of blockchain, decentralized markets, and traditional financial systems isn’t years away, it’s happening now. I look forward to guiding this strategy at a company with the courage to lead.”

Nuvve will maintain transparency with shareholders through regular updates on digital asset holdings and allocation strategy via the Nuvve-DigitalAssets platform. The company’s entry into the crypto economy is not just about diversification; it’s about long-term leadership at the intersection of clean energy and digital finance.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) is a global leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Nuvve’s platform enables electric vehicles to store and discharge energy, transforming EVs into mobile energy resources and helping to stabilize the grid. Nuvve’s mission is to lower the cost of EV ownership while supporting the transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy infrastructure.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

