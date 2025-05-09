FICO Partner Awards Demonstrate Power of Advanced Analytics Solutions

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO World 25 – At its annual FICO® World conference today, global analytics software leader FICO announced the winners of its second FICO® Partner Awards. These six awards recognize firms that are delivering outstanding value to their business customers using FICO® Platform.

More information: https://www.fico.com/en/partner-portal

“Our partners continue to thrill us with their commitment, their innovation and their vision for the future,” said Alexandre Graff, vice president for global partners and alliances at FICO. “These awards celebrate impressive achievements, and they are just a glimpse of the creative work we and our partners are doing to drive outstanding business results for our joint customers.”

The winners are:

New Partner Award: Fujitsu

Fujitsu and FICO began working together in September 2024. The partnership will bring to that market FICO® Platform, as well as FICO solutions for optimization, customer communications and fraud management. Fujitsu also plans to integrate FICO Platform components in its solutions, designed to help customers grow their businesses and solve societal issues. A dedicated team from Fujitsu is committed to position FICO Platform as the engine of digital transformation and financial industries’ modernization in Japan.

Platform Award: TSYS

As a long-standing and trusted partner for three decades, TSYS, a global payments company, continues to invest in new FICO technologies, ensuring their clients benefit from cutting-edge solutions, particularly through their adoption of FICO’s latest customer management solution. By leveraging FICO® Strategy Director, powered by FICO® Platform, TSYS demonstrated an innovative approach to delivering exceptional solutions and value to their clients.

Fraud Fighting Award: Fiserv

With more than 30 years of partnership, FICO and Fiserv have delivered innovative solutions throughout the financial industry. This award celebrates Fiserv's exceptional commitment to combating fraud and protecting financial institutions and their customers. Leveraging FICO technologies combined with Fiserv’s expertise, Fiserv's dedication to staying ahead of emerging threats has positioned them as a leader in the fraud prevention space.

Financial Inclusion Award: Dock

Dock, a strategic partner of FICO in Latin America for more than five years, has positioned itself as a key player in promoting financial inclusion. By developing financial solutions integrated with FICO technologies for fraud management, omnichannel communications and authorizations, Dock enables more than 200 clients to increase consumers’ confidence in digital banking solutions, part of expanding financial inclusion.

Innovation Award: TCS

Natural catastrophes have wide ranging impacts across the economy, extending beyond insurance and banking to industries like construction, telecommunications, and manufacturing. Currently, credit ratings used to assess financial risks do not adequately consider climate risks. This miscalculation has led insurers and lenders to avoid certain areas altogether. To address this multibillion-dollar issue, TCS has partnered with FICO and other innovators to provide enhanced climate risk assessment tools for financial decision makers across various sectors. This collaboration will help CFOs, Chief Risk Officers, portfolio managers, underwriters and lenders more accurately assess climate related risks, and simulate the financial impact of the decisions they are making.

Early Marketplace Adopter Award: LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

Following nearly a decade of working with FICO, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions was a natural choice as an early adopter when FICO set out to launch FICO® Marketplace. Their commitment to innovation and a shared vision for growth have made them a key FICO Marketplace provider, providing data sources through FICO’s new B2B exchange for decision assets. LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe.

