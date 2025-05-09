OLG Selects Caesars Entertainment, Inc. As the Service Provider for Windsor Casino

LAS VEGAS & RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has selected Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) as the Service Provider in the Windsor Casino procurement process. This is the final procurement process in the OLG’s land-based gaming modernization initiative.

Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to be selected as the service provider for the Windsor Casino by the OLG. Caesars has a long history of managing Windsor and looks forward to continuing to deliver exceptional guest service and experiences at the property.”

Caesars and its predecessor companies have partnered with the OLG to operate Caesars Windsor (fka. Casino Windsor) since the opening of the temporary facility in 1994. Caesars will assume responsibility for gaming and non-gaming operations of the Windsor casino on behalf of the OLG under a 20-year operating agreement, which is expected to begin in 2026.

OLG requires an 18-month restriction on any organizational changes consistent with other gaming bundle modernizations in Ontario. Unionized employees will continue to be governed by the terms of their collective agreement.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

