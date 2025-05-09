-

OLG Selects Caesars Entertainment, Inc. As the Service Provider for Windsor Casino

LAS VEGAS & RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has selected Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) as the Service Provider in the Windsor Casino procurement process. This is the final procurement process in the OLG’s land-based gaming modernization initiative.

Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to be selected as the service provider for the Windsor Casino by the OLG. Caesars has a long history of managing Windsor and looks forward to continuing to deliver exceptional guest service and experiences at the property.”

Caesars and its predecessor companies have partnered with the OLG to operate Caesars Windsor (fka. Casino Windsor) since the opening of the temporary facility in 1994. Caesars will assume responsibility for gaming and non-gaming operations of the Windsor casino on behalf of the OLG under a 20-year operating agreement, which is expected to begin in 2026.

OLG requires an 18-month restriction on any organizational changes consistent with other gaming bundle modernizations in Ontario. Unionized employees will continue to be governed by the terms of their collective agreement.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding market performance and the possibility of exploring strategic alternatives. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Caesars' control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Although Caesars believes that in making such forward-looking statements its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Caesars cannot assure you that the assumptions upon which these statements are based will prove to have been correct. Caesars does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Brian Agnew, bagnew@caesars.com; Charise Crumbley, ccrumbley@caesars.com, 800-318-0047

Media Relations: Kate Whiteley, kwhiteley@caesars.com

Industry:

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

NASDAQ:CZR
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Investor Relations: Brian Agnew, bagnew@caesars.com; Charise Crumbley, ccrumbley@caesars.com, 800-318-0047

Media Relations: Kate Whiteley, kwhiteley@caesars.com

More News From Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment Brings Caesars Republic to Lake Tahoe Summer 2025

STATELINE, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Entertainment is proud to announce its plans to transform Harveys Lake Tahoe into Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino this summer. The $160 million renovation will include state-of-the-art upgrades, luxurious accommodations and elevated dining and gaming options while immersing guests in a new, contemporary resort designed to embrace the look and feel of Lake Tahoe. The property will remain open during the transition, with July 1 marking the...

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

LAS VEGAS & RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars,” “CZR,” “CEI” or “the Company”) today reported operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. First Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights: GAAP net revenues of $2.8 billion versus $2.7 billion for the comparable prior-year period. GAAP net loss of $115 million compared to a net loss of $158 million for the comparable prior-year period. Same-store Adjusted EBITDA of $884 million versus $849...

Caesars Entertainment Adds Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing to Caesars Sportsbook App in Kentucky and Colorado Ahead of the Kentucky Derby

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) today announced it has successfully integrated pari-mutuel horse race wagering into the Caesars Sportsbook app in two U.S. jurisdictions ahead of this year’s Kentucky Derby. Now, horse racing fans in Kentucky and Colorado can conveniently toggle between the elevated sports wagering experience on the Caesars Sportsbook app and the Caesars Racebook wagering interface, powered by NYRA Bets. The seamless shared wallet experience...
Back to Newsroom