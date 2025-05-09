CORRECTING and REPLACING Obsidian Solutions Group Unveils Powerful New Video on the Complexities of Modern Wildfires and its Groundbreaking Research Initiative with the Western Fire Chiefs Association

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release from May 9, 2025, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

OBSIDIAN SOLUTIONS GROUP UNVEILS POWERFUL NEW VIDEO ON THE COMPLEXITIES OF MODERN WILDFIRES AND ITS GROUNDBREAKING RESEARCH INITIATIVE WITH THE WESTERN FIRE CHIEFS ASSOCIATION

Obsidian Solutions Group (OSG), a leader in innovative problem-solving for complex national security and emergency response challenges, is proud to announce the release of a compelling new video highlighting the escalating threat of wildfires in the United States and the pioneering research being conducted to mitigate their impact. The video, developed in partnership with the Western Fire Chiefs Association (WFCA), offers an unflinching look at the modern wildfire crisis. With longer fire seasons, faster spread rates, and increasing destruction to communities and natural resources, wildfires today are unlike those of the past. The video showcases the development of a wildfire decision-making framework and underscores the urgent need for smarter, AI-driven decision-making tools for emergency responders and policy leaders that aid fire officers in decision-making by identifying critical factors throughout the decision-making process that influence an incident commander’s risk/benefit calculus.

Central to the video is the collaborative research initiative between OSG and WFCA, made possible by support from NASA’s Earth Sciences Division. Obsidian has also partnered with Processus Group, which utilizes its data modeling techniques and cognitive problem-solving methodologies to assess cause and effect relationships across the complex wildfire fighting domain. This groundbreaking work focuses on developing an empirically grounded model to examine, revise, and improve wildfire decision-making; inform policy-makers on future investments in training, technology, doctrine, and organization across the wildland firefighting community; set the foundation for the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and decision support systems in the fire service; and, ultimately, equip fire chiefs and emergency managers with actionable insights before, during, and after wildfires or emergency incidents strike.

“Our firefighters are on the front lines of a growing crisis,” said Tyrone Logan, CEO and Co-Founder of Obsidian Solutions Group. “At Obsidian, we believe it’s our duty to arm them with the best tools, insights, and technologies available. This research project, which began nearly two years ago, represents a powerful step forward—combining decision analysis with data modeling and visualization to empower those who risk everything to protect our communities. Obsidian eagerly looks forward to its continued support to this innovative and critical undertaking beyond its initial 2-year funding from NASA.”

The video is a call to action that aims to raise awareness of this essential research project among fire related emergency service organizations, public agencies, and the broader firefighting community about the urgent need to evolve our wildfire response systems and to invest in adaptive technologies, training, doctrine, and strategies that match the scale and complexities of the wildfire threat. To that end, this project’s ongoing research focuses on the impacts of training and doctrine, resource availability, and technology and data on decisions during the initial attack—or 12-24 hours—of a fire incident. At its core, this decision-modeling project examines the impact of decisions on outcomes.

“Today’s wildfire environment is more volatile, less predictable, and more dangerous than ever before,” said Ken Kassner, a retired Marine Corps Colonel and Project Manager at Obsidian Solutions Group. “The decisions made in the first minutes of a fire can shape its outcome for days or even weeks. That’s why we’re researching and building a framework that brings clarity and speed to the decision-making process.”

About Obsidian Solutions Group

Obsidian Solutions Group is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) committed to delivering advanced solutions in national security, emergency response, and resilience. By integrating deep operational experience with the latest technologies, OSG helps clients confront complex challenges with clarity and confidence.