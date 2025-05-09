Brinno Brings the TRUE 4K Time Lapse & Wi-Fi Solution to the Construction Realm with BCC5000

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brinno, one of the world’s earliest standalone time lapse camera manufacturers and a leading provider of time lapse solutions, is pleased to reveal the BCC5000, a 4K Wi-Fi construction time lapse camera bundle. Designed to resolve key user challenges, the BCC5000 captures subtle changes in detail without sacrificing resolution and minimizes the need for frequent on-site visits to monitor progress.

Since pioneering the standalone time lapse camera market in 2009, Brinno has sold over 1,000,000 cameras worldwide including the beginner-friendly BCC300 and the complete construction bundle BCC2000/BCC2000 Plus. The BCC5000 construction bundle features the TLC5000 4K time lapse camera, paired with a suite of rugged accessories, delivering an unparalleled outdoor recording experience tailored for professionals and creators alike.

Sony STARVIS II powered stunning 4K resolution footage.

The large 1/1.8" imaging sensor allows each pixel to reach 2.0 μm, providing visually true 4K quality with exceptional low-light performance and remarkable clarity. Unlike conventional 4K cameras that merely upscale resolution, the BCC5000 captures authentic visually true 4K footage with enhanced color accuracy and sharpness. This high-performance camera captures every detail, offering greater flexibility in video editing, whether for digital zooming or pan movements, making it more versatile than ever. Additionally, Clear HDR technology optimizes backlit scenes, achieving well-balanced exposure in any lighting condition, regardless of subject or camera positioning.

Remote manage and local control for business solution.

The all-in-one Brinno App delivers wireless management, utilizing Bluetooth for effortless setup and Wi-Fi for remote monitoring, eliminating uncertainty when away from the camera or jobsite. The app provides instant frame previews directly on the mobile device so users can accurately compose their shots before recording. Throughout the recording process, the footage is accessible to ensure everything is captured as planned, and the live status of battery life and memory storage keep the users up to date. The time lapse footage stored on the cloud allows for remote download streamlining the workflow and reducing downtime.

Intuitive user experience design for anyone.

Professional 4K time lapse video is just a few clicks away. Simply power on the camera, select the preferred capture interval, and press start to begin recording. The TLC5000 camera, bundled in the BCC5000, introduces the easiest 3-step recording process, redefining the traditional norm of construction time lapse photography. Mobile app convenience further streamlines setup with a straightforward interface, ensuring a seamless and ready-to-view time lapse experience. The BCC5000 provides a hassle-free, professional-grade time lapse solution with a simplified workflow and a modularized power housing, presenting an easy battery-swapping mechanism for minimal maintenance in long-term projects.

Environmental friendly gadget aims for sustainability.

At the core of the BCC5000 is Brinno’s proprietary ASIC AN70 processor, designed for long-term stable operation with low power consumption, bringing extended recording sessions. The camera is powered by the high-capacity Brinno Rechargeable Battery Pack (MRB1000), providing long-lasting, eco-friendly energy. This eliminates the need for constantly replacing disposable AA batteries, reducing waste while enhancing convenience. Each plug-and-play battery pack extends time lapse recording, while the three-slot battery housing offers additional power support, making the BCC5000 adaptable to projects of any scale.

The BCC5000 represents Brinno’s commitment to time lapse by combining 4K ultra-high resolution, wireless app management, and long-lasting power solutions into a single, user-friendly package. Whether for construction professionals, filmmakers, or time lapse enthusiasts, the BCC5000 delivers unmatched time lapse documentation results. With its advanced features and sustainability-focused design, the BCC5000 is the ultimate 4K time lapse solution for demanding projects.

About Brinno

Brinno was founded as a design business in 2003, and has since built up a solid global clientele of world class tech firms. In 2009, Brinno began leveraging its deep design experience – and its image processing and power saving technologies – to produce a family of self-branded time lapse cameras that are now widely used for business and leisure.

Today, Brinno cameras are used by industry professionals across the world in fields such as construction, media production, research, academia, security, and the creative arts. Learn more about Brinno at https://brinno.com/