Brown-Forman and Korbel Champagne Cellars Conclude Relationship

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) and Korbel Champagne Cellars today announced the end of their sales, marketing, and distribution relationship, effective June 30, 2025. This transition concludes its business relationship spanning multiple decades.

"We deeply value the rich history and collaborative spirit that has characterized our relationship with Korbel and its owner, Gary Heck," said Lawson Whiting, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brown-Forman Corporation. "Going forward, we will each pursue our respective long-term growth objectives.”

Gary Heck, President and Owner of Korbel Champagne Cellars, remarked “Korbel deeply appreciates the decades of successful partnership with Brown-Forman. As we embark on this new chapter, we are excited to continue connecting with our consumers and further elevate our iconic brand nationwide."

Both companies are committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition for their customers and stakeholders during this period.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation has been building exceptional spirits brands for more than 150 years, responsibly upholding our founding promise of “Nothing Better in the Market.” Our portfolio of premium brands includes the Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Herradura, el Jimador, Korbel, New Mix, Old Forester, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomático Rum, Chambord, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Slane, and Coopers’ Craft. With a team of approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, we proudly share our passion for premium beverages in more than 170 countries. Discover more about us at brown-forman.com and stay connected through LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About Korbel Champagne Cellars

Established in 1882 in Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, Korbel Champagne Cellars produces the United States' most popular méthode champenoise champagne. But the true measure of Korbel's success during its 143 years can be seen in the impact it's had on American consumers and its presence at various celebrations throughout the years. Owned and managed by the Heck family since 1954, Korbel currently makes eleven California champagnes and a limited amount of still wine. Korbel also produces one of the country's most respected brandies.

