NGU-Group Signs Development Partnership Agreement with Foodtastic to Expand Rotisseries Benny in Asia, with First Openings Planned in Shanghai This Fall

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacques Houle, President and CEO of NGU-Group, announces the signing of an exclusive franchise development agreement with Foodtastic for the expansion of Rotisseries Benny across Asia. NGU-Group will open its first two establishments in Shanghai this fall, with the goal of establishing a national presence in China, thus becoming the first Quebec restaurant chain to do so.

Quebec-based companies join forces to bring Rotisseries Benny, beloved restaurant banner, to China, with first openings coming up this fall in Shanghai. Share

The Asian expansion is the brainchild of Jacques Houle, founder of NGU-Group, an experienced entrepreneur from Boisbriand (Que.), who has achieved success in China over the past 30 years. He is widely recognized for introducing high-quality imported products to North America, including Forno, a brand of high-end appliances at very affordable prices distributed across the entire North American territory. With his in-depth knowledge of the market and local culture, Jacques Houle sees a tremendous opportunity in a country of 1.4 billion people, home to 620 cities, 262 airports, 5,544 train stations, and over 110,000 highway service areas.

"For more than half a century, Quebecers have faithfully and regularly returned to Benny for their delicious chicken, savory BBQ sauces, legendary poutine, and extensive menu," says Jacques Houle. "I myself became a loyal customer years ago. Having worked with China for over 30 years, I have seen that the Chinese have a great love for roasted chicken, and I developed the conviction that they would absolutely love our style of chicken – the way we have adopted rotisserie cooking in Quebec and the types of BBQ sauces we have developed over the decades. And Benny has mastered these recipes throughout its history."

Driven by a passion for hospitality and food, and committed for the long term, NGU-Group plans to build a strong franchise network across China — offering Chinese consumers the premium roasted chicken experience that Quebecers have delivered and enjoyed for over 60 years.

“We’re very excited to have joined forces with Jacques Houle and his team to bring the Benny experience to customers in China,” said Peter Mammas, President and CEO of Foodtastic, the company that owns the chain. “I just returned from a visit to Shanghai and saw firsthand how ripe and open the market is to our rotisserie-style menu. We are confident that customers across China will appreciate the traditional recipes that we and the original founders have carefully crafted over the years."

Founded in 1960 by a family of poultry farmers, Benny has become an institution in Quebec, honoring the traditions of its founding family and their secret recipes for juicy and tender roasted chicken and special BBQ sauces. Since its acquisition by Foodtastic in 2019, Benny has renewed its commitment to serving the highest quality chicken in a fast-service concept, making it easier for families to purchase a quality meal at affordable prices.

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is a leading Canadian restaurant franchisor with a portfolio of 27 diverse brands and over 1,200 establishments across the country. As a growing industry player, Foodtastic focuses on innovation, operational excellence, and the legacy of local brands to drive both national and international expansion. Iconic brands include Rotisseries Benny, La Belle et La Bœuf, Monza, Second Cup, Quesada, Freshii, and Pita Pit, among others. With a bold vision and strong franchise partnerships, Foodtastic continues to build a dynamic and influential presence in the global food service industry.