Aderant Reinvigorates LawPay Partnership, Continuing Integrated and Automated Online Payment for Aderant Expert/Sierra Clients

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant®, the leading global business management software provider, announced today a multi-year renewal of its strategic partnership with LawPay, the leading payment management software for law firms. With this enduring alliance, Aderant reinforces its continued commitment to forging and maintaining strategic partnerships with best-in-class technology and services providers.

The Aderant and LawPay integration fully automates and extends payment enablement options for Expert/Sierra customers to provide a fully cloud-based payment solution. Scheduled payments, encrypted signatures, and online payments are all enabled within LawPay for Expert/Sierra clients, as well as many other features.

“Aderant's renewed partnership with LawPay, the leading payments provider for law firms, illustrates our united strategic vision for our valued clients," said Chris Cartrett, President & CEO of Aderant. "In today's competitive market, forging alliances with top providers enables us to deliver cutting-edge technology and exceptional service to our clients."

"We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Aderant and continue delivering seamless, secure payment solutions to Expert and Expert Sierra users," said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay. "Together, Aderant and LawPay are helping firms get paid faster while giving their clients a convenient, modern business management experience they can trust."

LawPay, an AffiniPay Solution, is used by over 150,000 legal professionals. On average, law firms that use LawPay receive payment 39 percent faster and get 72% of invoices paid in the first 24 hours of sending. Aderant’s integration with LawPay will benefit both law firms and their clients, making it easier for clients to pay their firms quickly with LawPay’s secure technology.

About Aderant®

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About LawPay

LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments with the broadest range of payment options such as Pay Later, eCheck, and billing and invoicing. LawPay serves more than 150,000 legal professionals around the U.S. and Canada. LawPay is recommended by all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars and the ABA as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry. Learn more at lawpay.com.