Nanyang Biologics and Precisya Global Inc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Validate Natural Compounds Against Genetic Disease Markers

SINGAPORE & WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nanyang Biologics (NYB) and Precisya Global Inc (PGI) announce a strategic collaboration to leverage our technologies in validating potential therapeutic benefits of natural compounds against genetically identified risk factors and predispositions for chronic diseases. The partnership combines PGI's genomic big data analytics with NYB's natural compound libraries and AI capabilities.

The collaboration will leverage DTIGN (Drug-Target Interaction Graph Neural Network), NYB’s proprietary AI model that has demonstrated a 27.03% improvement in prediction accuracy over leading methods. DTIGN significantly enhances the identification of active compounds and shortens early-stage discovery timelines. This technology will be used to screen compounds as NYB continues to build one of the world’s largest natural compound libraries, unlocking novel therapeutic opportunities with exceptional precision and speed.

As a key contributor to this strategic partnership, Precisya Global Inc will utilize advanced genomic data analysis platforms and specialized genetic knowledge from 22+ Million Scientific Publications to identify disease-relevant biomarkers. The company will provide secure access to anonymized patient genomic data in compliance with privacy regulations, while offering expert bioinformatic analysis of correlations between natural compound responses and genetic variants.

This joint initiative bridges the gap between genomic analysis and natural compound research, aiming to accelerate the discovery of nature-based treatments for genetic diseases through AI-driven matching and rigorous validation processes. This enables personalized nature-based treatments for individuals with genetic health conditions, offering better outcomes, fewer side effects, and more affordable options.

"This collaboration represents a significant advancement in precision medicine," said Roland Ong, Founder and Chairman of Nanyang Biologics. "By combining our natural compound expertise and DTIGN technology with PGI's genomic capabilities, we aim to develop more targeted and effective treatments while significantly reducing the time and cost typically associated with drug discovery."

The partnership includes comprehensive validation through in vitro and in vivo assays, supported by joint biobanks and patient samples. This integrated approach ensures robust validation of potential therapeutic compounds while maintaining high scientific standards.

About Precisya Global Inc:

Precisya Global Inc (PGI) is a leading deep health tech company with its genomic big data and unique algorithms that maps the genetic interference pattern across the whole body metabolic pathway, identifying the causative and associative factors of chronic disease expressions Through PGI state-of-the-art technology platform and comprehensive genomic database, PGI delivers precise, data-driven insights that enable personalized healthcare solutions and accelerate plant based compounds drug development processes.

About Nanyang Biologics

Nanyang Biologics (NYB) is a biotech company using AI and biological data to understand drug-target interactions in disease pathways. Through its AI platform and compound libraries, NYB identifies promising therapeutic molecules and optimizes them for effectiveness. Using advanced machine learning techniques, NYB accelerates the discovery of next-generation treatments for cancer and chronic diseases.