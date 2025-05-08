Trustmark Introduces Healthcare Highways to Enhance Network Offerings

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustmark Small Business Benefits®, a division of national employee benefits provider Trustmark®, is pleased to expand its network offerings with the addition of Healthcare Highways®, a high-performance provider network serving Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. This strategic addition reinforces Trustmark’s commitment to delivering flexible, cost-effective health benefit solutions to businesses.

"We are committed to continuously enhancing our network offerings to provide the best possible healthcare solutions for our clients,” said Randy Weinstock, President of Small Business Benefits. “The introduction of Healthcare Highways is a testament to our dedication to affordability, quality, and comprehensive coverage. We believe this new option will significantly benefit our clients and strengthen our position in the market."

Healthcare Highways brings a curated network model designed to improve access to quality care while driving meaningful savings. By providing employers and their employees with access to top-tier providers and robust regional coverage, it caters to those seeking high-quality, cost-effective healthcare solutions.

"Offered with Trustmark’s level-funded plan designs, Healthcare Highways represents a unique opportunity for our brokers to offer an innovative and cost-effective employee benefit solution,” said Tim Cremin, VP of Sales and Client Management, Small Business Benefits. “With its competitive pricing and high-performance provider networks, we are confident that this new addition will drive client satisfaction and open new growth opportunities. We are excited to support our brokers in leveraging this fantastic offering."

Learn More

For further inquiries, please contact Dan Mueller at dmueller@trustmarkbenefits.com.

About Trustmark Small Business Benefits

Trustmark Small Business Benefits®, a division of national employee benefits provider Trustmark®, offers level-funded benefit solutions to businesses with five or more employees, often providing solutions typically reserved for larger groups. For more than three decades, we’ve been going beyond to meet the needs of our customers. To learn more, visit www.TrustmarkSB.com.

Self-funded plans are administered by Star Marketing and Administration, Inc., and stop-loss insurance is provided by Trustmark Life Insurance Company. Trustmark® and Trustmark Small Business Benefits® are trademarks of Trustmark Insurance Company.

About Healthcare Highways

Healthcare Highways is a company specializing in medical provider network services. We partner with high-quality healthcare providers, third-party administrators, payors, consultants, and employers to deliver tailored network solutions that reduce healthcare costs while optimizing health plan benefits. Our approach provides substantial savings, increased value, and a broader range of healthcare options while driving better outcomes for employers and their employees. For more information about Healthcare Highways, please visit https://www.healthcarehighways.com.

Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, which are not affiliates of Star Marketing and Administration, Inc., or any other Trustmark company.