Fiber Provider Premium Choice Broadband Modernizes Network With IP Infusion

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion announced today that Maine-based fiber services provider Premium Choice Broadband has upgraded its core network services with a variety of IP Infusion software products and open networking hardware products. This upgrade represents a shift in networking strategy for Premium Choice, which previously had deployed Cisco core router products.

Founded in 2007, Premium Choice Broadband is a member of the Varney family of companies and a leading Internet service provider headquartered in Brewer, Maine. Committed to bridging the digital divide in rural Maine, the company has expanded from five initial broadcast locations around Bangor to more than 67 sites, covering approximately 7,000 square miles from Rockwood to Surry.

Specializing in fiber-to-the-home, DSL, cable, and wireless services, Premium Choice Broadband has invested $2 million in private funds to deliver high-speed internet with fiber speeds up to 1 Gbps to communities across Hancock, Penobscot, and Piscataquis counties. Serving over 5,000 Maine families and numerous businesses, the company has earned a reputation for reliable connectivity and exceptional customer support, backed by highly trained local technicians.

The initial deployment consisted of IP Infusion’s service provider networking product OcNOS-SP-IPBASE-2400. This software installs on open networking hardware equipment, available from various vendors. The UfiSpace S9600-72XC open aggregation router used in this application is a high-performance, disaggregated white box router designed for advanced networking applications, particularly in 5G and broadband networks, and delivers a switching capacity of up to 2.4 Tbps.

This initial deployment was successful enough that Premium Choice Broadband is currently undergoing a second upgrade project to connect a fiber ring around the state of Maine. This application required upgrading an outdated Ubiquiti EdgeRouter Infinity with the OcNOS-SP-IPBASE-800 on UfiSpace S9510-28DC whitebox hardware for an easy upgrade to 400G ports. Premium Choice Broadband selected optics from E.C.I. Networks to connect the OcNOS routers together.

“The immediate availability of upgrade equipment, the robustness of the software, and, of course, the paradigm-changing price, made our upgrade choice relatively obvious,” said Andy Breda, Network Manager of Premium Choice Broadband. “Network disaggregation and smart software not only make today’s performance sufficient for any modern application, but upgrades in the future will consist of low-impact software updates versus the rip-and-replace strategy other vendors require.”

“This type of mid-tier application hits a particular sweet spot for open networking,” said Atsushi Ogata, CEO of IP Infusion. “Companies this size are often budget sensitive, but can be held at a system vendor’s mercy come upgrade time. Open networking ensures upgrades are done when needed by the end user, not the system vendor.”

IP Infusion develops open network software solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion leads the market in Network Operating Systems. Its flagship platform, OcNOS®, empowers network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., IP Infusion is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. For more information, visit www.IPInfusion.com.