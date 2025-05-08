RevenueWell Partners With Mila Health to Launch Next-Gen AI-Powered Assistant

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RevenueWell, a leading provider of patient acquisition, engagement software, and digital marketing services for dental practices, has announced a strategic partnership with Mila Health, a pioneer in AI healthcare workers. Together, they are bringing next-generation AI to dental care—introducing a human-like assistant that automates up to 90% of patient care management tasks, boosts operational efficiency, and elevates the patient experience.

A New Era of Dental Practice Management

The AI-powered Assistant integrates directly into RevenueWell’s Patient Engagement Platform, handling complex care tasks like pre-procedure preparation, post-treatment follow-up, medication adherence, symptom monitoring, and dietary guidance. It also manages routine front-office operations, including scheduling, cancellations, and missing patient data collection, freeing up staff to spend more time with patients.

Available 24/7 across website and phone channels, the assistant helps practices convert inquiries into new patients—any time of day, resulting in dental practices experiencing significant reductions in no-show rates, increased patient intake, and improved treatment acceptance.

“At RevenueWell, we are leaders in modernizing oral care in 11,200 practices and over 4 million patients. With this launch, we are bringing the next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) tools to our customers to reinvent the way they reach their patients for oral health, and increase revenue, while automating complex tasks such as treatment plan follow-up and pre-procedure preparation,” said Katherine Shuman, CEO of RevenueWell. “With the integration with Mila Health’s APIs, our clinics can reach patients at a time of their choice, for their custom needs, on text or voice, in a human-like interface. Patients can connect with the practice 24/7 and resolve daily issues – such as missing information, and rescheduling, which take up staff time. AI is bringing a once-in-a-generation efficiency to our customers.”

“Manual care delivery is costing the U.S. $234 billion annually in lost revenue, missed treatments, and staff burnout,” said Shailu Verma, CEO and co-founder of Mila Health. “Our partnership with RevenueWell accelerates our mission to deliver scalable, personalized care through AI. Mila is designed to be rapidly deployed via simple APIs, fully customizable, safe, and clinician-controlled. We’re building AI healthcare workers to support—not replace—providers, and this partnership is a major step toward that vision.”

About RevenueWell:

RevenueWell is a dental-focused company with over 35 years of deep expertise serving 11,200 thriving practices. RevenueWell offers comprehensive digital marketing services and patient engagement software that empower dental practices to attract the right new patients, simplify their front office operations, and strengthen patient relationships with consistent communication. We help solo practitioners, large DSOs, and specialists deliver better care and operate more profitability by combining industry-leading software with award-winning support and services.

About Mila Health:

At Mila Health, we are solving the massive shortage of healthcare workers and increasing demand, as the US population ages. We are building the next generation of AI healthcare workers with which health systems can deploy personalized care. With Mila Health integrated into workflow tools and EMRs, providers seamlessly deploy AI workers pre-trained on multiple outcomes, at scale. Mila Health workers autonomously guide patients through logistical tasks that trip the care plan, such as medication adherence, symptom tracking, vital checks, and appointments. At Mila Health our goal is to scale your healthcare workforce, not replace them, unlock revenue growth, while delivering better patient outcomes. To learn more, visit milahealth.com.