Kontrol Technologies Launches BuildX AI Platform and Announces Loan Agreement

The Company serves over 400 commercial and industrial buildings with HVAC solutions and services. It has launched BuildX AI, a new platform designed to improve how building owners and operators interact with their buildings and HVAC systems. Traditionally, the industry focuses on equipment replacement and maintenance cycles, but this approach often lacks efficient data integration and analytics to improve how buildings and HVAC assets are managed. BuildX AI addresses this by connecting with existing equipment and incorporating advanced drone technology and sensors throughout buildings. Asset managers and owners will gain much needed insights and actionable data to improve operations and capital budgeting.

"AI enables us to process vast amounts of data and deliver actionable insights for better asset management and streamlined operations," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "We are in the early stages of growing our AI platform and are planning multiple customer pilots over the next six months."

The Company will provide an update on its pilots as they are completed.

The Company continues to review multiple potential acquisition opportunities. The potential acquisitions are subject to customary due diligence and definitive agreements. The Company will provide further details subject to reaching definitive agreements.

Loan Agreement

The Company further announced that it has entered into loan agreement dated May 2nd, 2025 (the “Loan Agreement”) pursuant to which the Company has agreed to loan Paul Ghezzi, CEO of the Company, the principal amount of ‎‎$680,000‎‎ (the “Loan”). The Loan is repayable within one year and will bear interest at the CRA prescribed rate.

The Loan constitutes a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - ‎Protection of ‎Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority securityholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Loan does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Loan was unanimously approved by the directors of the Company entitled to vote thereon, which consisted of all directors of the Company except for Mr. Ghezzi who abstained from voting.

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings. Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

