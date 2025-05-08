-

Amplitude Announces New Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

The collaboration helps organizations globally deliver faster customer insights, smarter personalization, and accelerated growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL), the leading digital analytics platform, announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This will expand opportunities to jointly build solutions that help organizations improve customer experiences—from optimizing digital shopping journeys, to improving user onboarding and boosting viewer engagement.

Organizations are overwhelmed with data, yet they still don’t understand their customers. Amplitude tackles this challenge by providing companies with deep insights into user behavior, enabling data-driven decisions through powerful capabilities like Analytics, Session Replay, Feature Experimentation, Web Experimentation, Guides and Surveys, and more. And now, Amplitude combines advanced digital analytics with AWS’ scale and infrastructure to help more organizations globally in retail, financial services, media & entertainment, gaming, and a range of other industries fully unlock the value of their customer data.

“Despite the wealth of customer data available, many companies are still not data driven. They struggle to understand user engagement, from acquisition to retention, and how to drive personalized digital experiences. By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we are tapping into their global scale and platform to bring the power of Amplitude to more organizations around the world,” said Nate Crook, Chief Revenue Officer at Amplitude. “Together, we are enabling companies to become more data driven, through Gen AI-powered insights, actions, and activation, so they can build better products faster for their customers.”

Rappi, a leading Latin American “super app” (an app that consolidates multiple services and functionalities) leveraged Amplitude’s analytics platform built on AWS to increase user engagement and optimize conversion funnels. Because they were able to target niche audiences with app experiences tailored to their unique needs, Rappi achieved a 10% increase in first-time orders and a 30% reduction in customer acquisition costs.

“Customer obsession is at the forefront of everything we do at AWS,” said Carol Potts, General Manager, North America ISV Sales at AWS. “Through our collaboration with Amplitude, we are making it easier for organizations to leverage Gen AI-driven analytics that not only uncover deeper user insights but also accelerate product innovation and enhance personalization throughout the entire customer journey.”

To learn more, visit https://info.amplitude.com/aws-partner.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Over 4,000 customers, including Atlassian, NBCUniversal, Under Armour, Shopify, and Jersey Mike’s, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s Spring 2025 Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
John Streppa, CFA
ir@amplitude.com

Communications
Darah Easton
press@amplitude.com

Industry:

Amplitude

NASDAQ:AMPL
Release Versions
English

