Wiley and Perplexity Announce New AI Search Partnership

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiley (NYSE: WLY), one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and education, and Perplexity, the leader in trustworthy and verifiable AI, today announced a new partnership that will integrate Wiley's authoritative content into Perplexity's generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) search capabilities for educators and students.

With the agreement, Wiley becomes Perplexity's first education partner, creating new pathways for educational institutions to interact with trusted scholarly resources through AI search. Share

This new collaboration will allow Perplexity users, including college students, educators and researchers at institutions that subscribe to Perplexity’s Enterprise Pro to access purchased Wiley educational collections and resources in areas such as nursing, business, and engineering. This includes streamlined access to specialized Wiley collections, giving users a new pathway to discover and interact with authoritative resources across many academic domains. Students will also gain tools for responsible AI usage, reinforcing Wiley’s commitment to supporting academic integrity.

The collaboration will bring editorial integrity to search tools that students, educators, and researchers are already using, addressing growing concerns about AI-generated misinformation by incorporating verified, expert-reviewed content with proper attribution and citation. Perplexity provides live web access and Wiley collections content with sourced citations, ensuring users receive up-to-date information with proper attribution. Students, educators, and researchers can get answers sourced across Wiley and web sources, combining the authoritative nature of Wiley with the most recent developments from the web.

Among the pilot users of this new offering are Texas A&M and Texas State University, with several universities in the United Kingdom poised to start soon.

“We are excited to partner with Perplexity to equip our students and educators with cutting-edge AI tools,” said Arnold Castro, Assistant Dean of AI for Mays Business School, Texas A&M University. “Our goal is to make every degree AI-ready, and by rolling out Perplexity Enterprise Pro technology across campus with the Wiley integration, we’re empowering our 75,000+ students to develop the skills they need to succeed in an AI-driven world. This partnership represents not just a technological advancement, but a fundamental shift in how we prepare the next generation of leaders to leverage AI responsibly and effectively.”

Perplexity also has capabilities to answer questions in multiple languages while citing English-language sources, making it valuable for institutions across the UK, US, Australia, Asia, and beyond.

“Wiley saw the potentially huge benefits of AI early on and chose to fully invest in it, and we’ve been working with our partners to help shape its future ever since,” said Josh Jarrett, Wiley senior vice president of AI growth. "As AI adoption accelerates across research and learning environments, this partnership—between a trusted publisher and an AI innovator—provides a solution for incorporating verified, expert content within these tools. We're meeting researchers and students where they are with resources they can trust."

"Perplexity and Wiley are embracing the way that Gen Z likes to learn, not only in their schooling but in their careers. Unlike other AI tools that create tension between students and educators, Perplexity is an AI solution that both school administrators and students can openly adopt and use together," said Dmitry Shevelenko, Perplexity chief business officer. “This new partnership represents a significant step in our commitment to providing accurate, sourced information through AI. By integrating Wiley's trusted research and education resources with our AI search capabilities, we're enhancing the research experience for our users worldwide."

The partnership will also benefit Wiley employees, who will all have access to Perplexity’s Enterprise Pro licenses to use as an enterprise tool in their work. This additional resource demonstrates the company’s commitment to embracing AI technologies across its organization, reinforcing Wiley's leadership position in advancing scientific discovery through technology.

Wiley is committed to the responsible use of AI and has officially established core principles—focusing on the importance of human oversight, transparency, fairness, and appropriate governance—upon which its journey is grounded.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is a conversational AI answering engine that collects answers from trusted sources in real-time and answers user questions with inline citations. Founded in 2022 by former members of OpenAI, Meta, Quora, Bing, and Databricks, Perplexity is the first AI-driven search engine to provide real-time, conversational answers to user questions. With a mission to bridge the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces to provide the best answers for curious people, it answers over 100 million questions worldwide every week. Perplexity is available online at perplexity.com and on iOS, Mac, and Android. Learn more about Perplexity Enterprise Pro here.

About Wiley

Wiley (NYSE: WLY) is one of the world’s largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning. Our industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. We empower knowledge-seekers to transform today’s biggest obstacles into tomorrow’s brightest opportunities. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

