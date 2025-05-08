Verinomics and Pinnacle Seed Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovation in Leafy Greens

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verinomics, a leader in agricultural genomics and gene editing, and Pinnacle Seed, a premier supplier of elite leafy green varieties, today announced a strategic partnership to combine top-tier genetics with cutting-edge breeding and gene editing technologies. The 5-year collaboration aims to develop next-generation leafy green varieties with enhanced disease resistance, improved yield, and superior agronomic profiles to address critical challenges facing growers and the entire supply chain.

The partnership leverages Pinnacle Seed’s extensive germplasm resources and market expertise alongside Verinomics’ advanced genomic-assisted breeding (Genova™) and transgene-free gene editing (Genesis™) capabilities, with the commercial launch of initial disease-resistant leafy green varieties expected in 2026.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to accelerating innovation in leafy greens,” said Dr. Stephen Dellaporta, Verinomics' Founder. “By joining forces, we’re creating an innovation engine that can rapidly identify, develop, and deploy high-value traits—getting improved varieties into growers’ hands faster than ever before.”

The collaboration directly addresses mounting challenges in leafy green production, including increasing disease pressure, operational constraints, and input costs. New varieties under development will offer better field performance and easier management from field operations to processing facilities.

“At Pinnacle Seed, we’ve long recognized that the future of leafy green innovation requires both elite genetics and advanced technology,” said Mike Vanoli, CEO of Pinnacle Seed. “Partnering with Verinomics has transformed our breeding capabilities to complement our germplasm expertise. Together, we’re developing varieties that don’t just incrementally improve on existing options — they fundamentally change what’s possible in leafy green production.”

The partnership embraces a shared philosophy that genomic technologies are not a substitute for breeding but rather a complementary tool that, when integrated with elite germplasm and advanced breeding strategies, can unlock breakthroughs neither approach could achieve alone.

The Verinomics-Pinnacle team is open to engage with forward-thinking growers, processors, and retailers interested in participating in the next wave of specialty crop innovation. Stay tuned for updates from both companies on field performance, availability, and trials throughout 2025 and 2026.

About Verinomics

Verinomics is reimagining the future of agriculture through its innovative approach to crop improvement. By combining advanced genomics, computational biology, and precision transgene-free gene editing, the company develops enhanced varieties of fruits, vegetables, and tree nuts that benefit both farmers and consumers. Through strategic partnerships with leading germplasm providers, Verinomics accelerates the development of crops with improved disease resistance, enhanced sustainability, and superior nutritional profiles. The company’s proprietary platform enables rapid, non-GMO product development that aligns with global regulatory frameworks while maintaining the genetic integrity of plants. Learn more at www.verinomics.com.

About Pinnacle Seed

Pinnacle Seed is a premier supplier of elite leafy green germplasm, dedicated to developing high-performing varieties that meet the evolving needs of growers, processors, and consumers. With decades of breeding expertise and a deep understanding of market requirements, Pinnacle Seed delivers innovative solutions for commercial agriculture across diverse growing environments. The company’s extensive germplasm collection and marker-assisted breeding program has established it as a trusted partner in the specialty crop sector. Learn more at www.pinnacleseed.com.