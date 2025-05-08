Keen and TapClicks Unveil Interoperable Martech Stack for Predictive Marketing Excellence

SAN JOSE, Calif. & CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building upon their successful partnership aimed at simplifying marketing mix data collection, Keen Decision Systems (Keen) and TapClicks today announced plans to develop a seamless, end-to-end marketing intelligence ecosystem focused on predictive analytics, real-time execution, and market disruption. By fusing Keen’s advanced predictive modeling capabilities with TapClicks’ comprehensive execution and reporting infrastructure, the partnership will deliver unprecedented proactive marketing control.

Traditional marketing technology platforms often suffer from fragmented data silos and reactive decision-making, limiting marketers’ ability to respond dynamically to market opportunities and pressures. Keen and TapClicks are addressing these challenges by:

Introducing next-gen AI-powered predictive analytics capable of real-time adjustments to media investment strategies.

Developing integrated execution capabilities that automatically translate predictive insights directly into campaign optimization.

Enhancing attribution precision through continuous model refinement based on real-time execution data.

“With this solution, marketers, publishers and agencies gain the ability to maximize their business outcomes,” said Bradley Keefer, Chief Revenue Officer at Keen Decision Systems. “At a time where dollars are more scrutinized than ever, Keen and TapClicks are shifting the marketplace from reactive to proactive strategies, significantly improving marketing ROI and performance while streamlining predictive planning, execution, and revenue attribution processes.”

"Our partnership with Keen transforms marketing by moving from reactive to proactive strategies,” said Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer at TapClicks. “By combining predictive analytics with seamless execution, we empower marketers, publishers, and agencies to plan and act with precision. This unified platform delivers real-time insights, enabling teams to seize market opportunities faster and maximize ROI, all backed by data.”

As the offering scales, Keen & TapClicks plan to weave in:

Predictive Real-Time Activation: Immediate, automated implementation of predictive insights across all digital and traditional media channels.

Adaptive Market Intelligence: Leveraging advanced analytics to automatically detect and respond to emerging market trends, competitive actions, and consumer behavior shifts.

Unified Revenue Attribution: Providing marketers with unparalleled clarity on how each investment contributes to incremental revenue, significantly improving marketing accountability.

“The Keen and TapClicks integration has helped the Beekeeper's Naturals team streamline our data collection process, ensuring accuracy while saving time to allow the team to focus on actioning the data,” said Lindsey Sheed, Senior Director of eCommerce & Growth at BeeKeepers. “This has provided deeper insights into marketing performance and led to material shifts in our strategy.”

About Keen Decision Systems

Keen Decision Systems is a high-growth SaaS company that helps enterprise and mid-cap organizations, agencies and other marketing leaders forecast, optimize, and analyze their marketing investments. Trusted by leading brands, Keen manages over $7.5 billion in marketing spend, helping brands like Poppi and Athletic Brewing, navigate today’s dynamic market.

Connect at keends.com, info@keends.com, and on LinkedIn.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks visit www.tapclicks.com.