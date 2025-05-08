OMS360 Partners with Pittsburgh Oral Surgery and Secures Financing from TPG Twin Brook for Continued Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMS360 (or the “Company”) is proud to announce its expansion into Pennsylvania through a new partnership with Pittsburgh Oral Surgery, a leading oral and maxillofacial surgery practice serving patients across the city of Pittsburgh and surrounding communities with four locations in Shadyside, South Hills/Bethel Park, Monroeville, and Tarentum. With the addition of Pittsburgh Oral Surgery, OMS360’s partner network now spans across the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.

In conjunction with this new partnership, OMS360 is pleased to announce a growth recapitalization transaction, featuring a new credit facility provided by TPG Twin Brook Capital Partners ("TPG Twin Brook"). The infusion of growth capital, including a revolving credit facility and a delayed draw term loan, enhances OMS360's capital structure and establishes a strategic partnership with TPG Twin Brook. This successful debt reﬁnancing positions OMS360 for sustained growth, fueling continued new partnerships with leading oral surgery practices and investments in systems and personnel, supporting OMS360 doctors and practices in delivering high-quality care and increasing patient access.

Pittsburgh Oral Surgery is led by Martin E. Eichner, D.D.S., Eric R. Smiga, D.M.D., Sarah D. Davies, D.D.S., M.D., Neil A. Robertson, D.M.D., and Bryce Hartman, D.D.S., who are respected leaders in oral and maxillofacial surgery with over 60 years of trusted care in the community. The practice’s reputation is built on a high standard of care, compassionate service, and a commitment to innovation in oral surgery.

“Partnering with OMS360 creates new opportunities to elevate the patient experience across our practice. With access to new resources and operational support, we’re able to focus even more on what we do best—delivering exceptional care to every patient who walks through our doors,” said Dr. Smiga, Pittsburgh Oral Surgery, ”OMS360 has collaborated with us on a customized plan for growth that is beyond what we could establish ourselves, much less action on any reasonable timeline.”

OMS360’s proprietary 360 Operating System (360 OS) is a scalable, data-driven platform that drives accelerated growth and operational excellence across its partner oral surgery practices. By aligning strategic planning, proven processes, clinical innovation, real-time management tools, and leadership development, the system has delivered ~20% annual collections growth and 67% cumulative growth in mature practices. The 360 OS empowers practices to enhance patient care, streamline workﬂows, and outperform market benchmarks—positioning OMS360 for sustained expansion and long-term value creation.

OMS360 partners with leading oral surgery practices to build a best-in-class network focused on clinical excellence, operational support, and long-term growth. This support is based around a patient-centric framework that allows partner surgeons to concentrate on what matters most –outstanding patient outcomes and staff satisfaction. Additionally, OMS360 is committed to building long-term careers with its partner doctors—not just employment relationships—by creating opportunities for surgeons to lead and contribute in areas they are passionate about, whether clinical, educational, operational, or strategic.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Pittsburgh Oral Surgery to the OMS360 network,” said Dr. Clark, founding doctor and board member at OMS360, also President-elect at AAOMS. “Their strong clinical reputation, deep community roots, and commitment to excellence make them a perfect ﬁt. As both a partner and a board member, it’s rewarding to see OMS360 continue to grow with practices that share our values and passion for advancing oral surgery through collaboration and innovation.”

As a dedicated support organization, backed by Shore Capital Partners (“Shore Capital”), OMS360 continues to build a collaborative network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon practices across the country whose doctors share a vision rooted in a commitment to top-tier outcomes and strategic practice development.

To learn more about partnering with OMS360, please visit: www.OMS360.com.

About OMS360

Headquartered in Cumming, GA, OMS360 is a premier support organization for oral and maxillofacial surgeons, dedicated to helping growth-minded professionals achieve their fullest potential. Through empowering partnerships, OMS360 provides strategic resources and a unique, patient-centric, growth-oriented approach that drives practice growth, improves productivity, and streamlines operations—all without compromising the quality of patient care.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $12.5 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About TPG Twin Brook

TPG Twin Brook is a direct lending ﬁnance company focused on providing cash-ﬂow-based ﬁnancing solutions for the middle market private equity community. The ﬁrm is managed by highly experienced, dedicated professionals who have successfully worked together throughout their careers at leading middle market lending institutions. TPG Twin Brook's ﬂexible product suite allows for tailored ﬁnancing solutions for leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, add-on acquisitions, growth capital and other situations. For more information, please visit: www.twincp.com.