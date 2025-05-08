Gotransverse and The Whole Group Partner to Deliver Seamless Billing and Revenue Management on ServiceNow

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gotransverse, a global leader in enterprise billing and revenue management, today announced a strategic partnership with The Whole Group, a leading ServiceNow Pure-Play partner. The partnership will accelerate adoption of Gotransverse’s billing capabilities within the ServiceNow ecosystem, empowering customers to automate the entire quote-to-cash process. Gotransverse is a Built on ServiceNow solution partner, and the integration is designed specifically for the ServiceNow® Sales and Order Management (SOM) application to deliver native extensibility within the ServiceNow AI Platform.

ServiceNow is redefining enterprise CRM to service, sell, and deliver on a unified platform. Traditional CRM architectures often rely on multiple systems and disconnected point solutions to manage the full customer lifecycle. In contrast, ServiceNow brings AI, data, and workflows together to streamline front-office operations and reduce friction between sales and service teams. Integrations like Gotransverse extend this capability into advanced billing and revenue management, delivering a complete quote-to-cash solution within a single ecosystem.

“ServiceNow customers are rethinking legacy billing systems that weren’t designed for today’s dynamic pricing and global complexity,” said Sean Daniel, CFO and President of Gotransverse. “The Whole Group brings trusted implementation expertise that complements our flexible, enterprise-grade billing solution. Together, we help customers unify front- and middle-office operations, streamline monetization, and drive revenue growth at scale.”

Gotransverse supports usage-based, subscription, hybrid, and one-time billing models, automated from rating and invoicing through collections, dunning, subledger accounting, and revenue recognition. The Whole Group will deliver tailored deployment strategies and ensure seamless integration within customer ServiceNow environments. The certified solution integrates directly with the ServiceNow Sales and Order Management (SOM) application, enabling organizations to manage the entire quote-to-cash lifecycle from within a single system.

“Our team has worked with Gotransverse for many years and knows first-hand they are a strong enterprise billing platform for our ServiceNow Customers,” said Jorge Watson, Executive Vice President of Consulting at The Whole Group. “Their ability to automate complex billing processes and support flexible monetization models makes them a natural fit for organizations across industries looking to scale operations on ServiceNow.”

The partnership ensures ServiceNow customers can launch, migrate, and optimize their billing systems without operational disruption, equipped with both the technology and expertise required for long-term success.

The integration will soon be available in the ServiceNow store. Customers interested in learning more or deployment support can contact Gotransverse for more information.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse delivers a fast, flexible billing and revenue management solution. Our intelligent cloud-based software was built by industry experts to handle the most complex pricing models. Since 2008, we’ve partnered with companies to streamline operations and unlock revenue potential, ensuring they can scale with confidence. From our headquarters in Austin, Texas, Gotransverse leads the way in enterprise monetization. To learn more, visit gotransverse.com.

About The Whole Group

The Whole Group is a ServiceNow Build Partner dedicated to helping enterprises achieve digital transformation through strategic implementation and tailored ServiceNow solutions. With deep experience across sales, revenue, and order-to-cash workflows, The Whole Group ensures scalable success within the ServiceNow platform. Learn more at thewholegroup.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.