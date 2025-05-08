Freedom Bank Chooses Vine to Accelerate Commercial Lending

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vine Financial, a commercial lending accelerator for banks and credit unions, announced that Freedom Bank is using its commercial lending technology to better serve its local businesses and their financial needs.

With deep roots in its community, customer relationships are the key focus for Freedom Bank. Vine helps automate the commercial lending process for Freedom Bank, allowing its bankers and borrowers to collaborate more effectively from application to close. With AI-powered financial spreading, customer loan workflows, and document generation capabilities, Freedom Bank can automate many of its manual tasks, freeing bankers up to focus on what truly matters - relationships.

“We had been looking for a better way to spread financial statements and manage our commercial loans. Vine’s technology stood out to us because it was flexible, innovative and easy to use. It was the clear choice for a bank our size,” said Don Bennett, president and chairman of Freedom Bank. “Implementation was smooth, and the team has listened to all our feedback along the way. They have been a great partner for us.”

Vine’s platform streamlines decision-making for commercial lenders by automating many manual, time-consuming tasks associated with commercial lending. Vine can read borrower documents, spread financials, and assess that information based on the institution’s credit policy. With Vine, bankers can deliver a decision on a loan faster than ever before, without compromising accuracy.

“Community banks are a critical part of local economies, and Freedom Bank is a great example of that,” said David Eads, CEO and co-founder at Vine. “They truly value their commercial customers and actively seek ways to serve them better. We are honored to be the technology behind what Freedom Bank is doing in their community and look forward to helping their business grow.”

About Vine Financial

Vine is a faster, more accurate, and more auditable Commercial Lending Accelerator for banks and credit unions. From document reading to spreading to document generation, Vine empowers lenders with the tools they need, all in one platform. With Vine, financial institutions can deliver faster decisions, provide more value, and build stronger relationships. For more information, visit vinefin.com.