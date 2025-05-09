Carter Machinery and Baltimore Ravens Join Forces in 3-Year Partnership

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carter Machinery, a leading provider of construction and heavy equipment solutions, announced a three-year partnership with the Baltimore Ravens, officially becoming the NFL team’s proud equipment partner. The alliance brings together two organizations known for their steadfast work ethic, deep community roots and pursuit of excellence.

As part of the partnership, Carter Machinery will support the Ravens’ ongoing infrastructure needs at M&T Bank Stadium, including upcoming major renovations to enhance the fan experience, expand plaza activation areas, and upgrade stadium access points and technology systems.

“At Carter Machinery, we believe in the power of teamwork, relentless dedication and an unwavering commitment to excellence — values we share wholeheartedly with the Baltimore Ravens,” said Drew Parker, CEO of Carter Machinery. “It’s these foundational principles that make our partnership a natural fit. Just as the Ravens bring passion and teamwork to every game, Carter Machinery brings the same focused effort to supporting our customers. We’re proud to be the official heavy equipment provider of the Baltimore Ravens, partnering to build greatness both on and off the field.”

Building on its successful acquisition of Baltimore-based Alban CAT in 2020, Carter Machinery continues to expand its influence and reinforce its commitment to quality and support for local initiatives through this new partnership with the Baltimore Ravens. With nearly a century of business success, Carter Machinery has established a reputation for providing robust and dependable solutions for high-stakes projects, including game-day operations at one of the NFL’s premier venues.

“This partnership with Carter Machinery mirrors our own values, which prioritize both quality work and dedication to the community,” said Rich Tamayo, senior vice president of stadium operations and guest experience for the Baltimore Ravens. “Their expertise and reliable equipment will play a crucial role in elevating the fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium, ensuring that our infrastructure meets the highest standards of excellence.”

About Carter Machinery

Carter Machinery is the authorized Cat® dealer for Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C., offering a full range of equipment, rental and power solutions. With over 30 locations and a 97-year track record of success, Carter Machinery empowers industries to build, connect and power communities through smart, durable equipment and service excellence.