Play2Pay and Metro by T-Mobile Launch Ad It Up to Help Customers Pay for their Service by Playing Games

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Play2Pay, an alternative payment platform that gamifies the process of paying monthly bills, today announced a partnership with Metro by T-Mobile, America’s biggest prepaid brand, to bring customers access to the Ad It Up app. Whether on iOS or Android, customers can play games and explore offers to earn rewards toward credits on their Metro service. The more customers engage, the more credits they earn, and the less they pay for their wireless. Bringing Ad It Up to Metro customers reinforces Metro’s long-standing commitment to wireless without the gotcha. Now, on top of no contracts, no credit checks and no surprises, Metro customers get more ways to save.

“American consumers consider their mobile phone an essential item after housing, food, transportation and healthcare. Metro wanted to provide their customers with more flexibility in meeting that essential need. In launching Ad It Up, we worked together to bring a bit of fun and creativity in paying their monthly wireless bill,” said Brian Boroff, founder and CEO of Play2Pay. “Powered by America’s largest 5G network, Metro has cultivated a loyal following through its commitment to providing the best value. With the introduction of Ad It Up, the best benefits in prepaid have become even better at Metro.”

How it Works

U.S. adults spend an average of nearly 25 minutes daily on mobile games. With the Ad It Up app, Metro customers earn credits for their time spent playing games, completing offers and answering surveys. Ad It Up is preinstalled on Android devices for new Metro by T-Mobile customers and is available for download on the App Store and Google Play for existing customers.

Customers can select from more than 300 games and apps, discovering new entertainment and promotions that can be both entertaining and rewarding.

Win-Win-Win

The Ad It Up app by Play2Pay offers a model that uniquely benefits service providers, app publishers and consumers alike. As app marketers spend $46 billion to find and win users in the U.S., publishers of the games and promotions on Ad It Up benefit from a pre-qualified, highly targeted audience. And consumers have the freedom to choose what interests and entertains them most, all while saving on their monthly service.

For more information, visit: https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/benefits/ad-it-up and https://play2pay.com/

About Play2Pay

Based in Miami, Florida, Play2Pay is a mobile app discovery and engagement platform that gamifies the process of paying mobile, cable and internet, and utility subscribers’ monthly bills. Play2Pay’s app, Ad It Up™, is specifically designed for mobile users to explore new apps and games, converting their time into payments as they engage. Play2Pay generates revenue from mobile app and game publishers, who pay to access Play2Pay’s highly engaged audience. The Ad It Up app is preloaded and marketed in partnership with leading Tier-1 wireless, cable & internet and utility providers, providing a unique and compelling way to attract and retain customers. To date the company has paid out more than $30 million in bill credits. For more information: https://play2pay.com/