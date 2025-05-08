Tanium AEM for ServiceNow Accelerates IT Journey for Global Human Capital Management Leader UKG

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knowledge 2025—Tanium, a leader in Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), is helping solve critical IT challenges for customers in partnership with ServiceNow. Enhanced by ServiceNow® AI Agents, Tanium AEM for ServiceNow enables customers to autonomously resolve employee-created IT tickets, significantly improving employee experience and operational efficiency.

A standout example of this partnership is being announced this week at Knowledge 2025, ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event. UKG, a global leader in AI-first HR, payroll, and workforce management cloud solutions, is enhancing its internal IT operations by leveraging AI-powered automation delivered by Tanium AEM for ServiceNow. By combining real-time endpoint intelligence from Tanium’s AEM platform with ServiceNow AI Agents, UKG is empowering its digital workforce to independently diagnose and resolve issues.

“UKG is an AI-first organization, both in how we help make work better for people at the 80,000 organizations that use our SaaS solutions worldwide, and the technology we choose to service our own 14,000 employees internally. Our internal IT team is maximizing the value of Tanium and ServiceNow by developing AI agents to accelerate our journey from reactive ticket handling to intelligent predictive service delivery,” said Adam Zaulyczny, Senior Director of Digital Enterprise Technology at UKG, who made an agentic AI collaboration announcement with ServiceNow also at Knowledge 25. “By leveraging ServiceNow AI Agents fueled by Tanium’s real-time data through ServiceNow Now Assist, we’ve increased capacity for our teams to focus on strategic initiatives, improved internal SLA performance, and dramatically reduced our employee user downtime. This is the future of IT operations—and we’re living it today.”

Tanium AEM for ServiceNow autonomously collects endpoint data and insights related to an incident, recommends corrective actions leveraging Now Assist incident context, and executes the actions chosen by operators – for example, clearing caches and restarting applications. This creates an intelligent closed-loop system that reduces resolution times from days to minutes—all within the ServiceNow AI Platform.

“This is a perfect example of how ServiceNow and our technology partners like Tanium are reimagining how work gets done,” said Alix Douglas, Group Vice President, Global Technology Partnerships at ServiceNow. “By bringing together our workflow intelligence and Tanium’s real-time data, we’re helping customers like UKG achieve breakthrough efficiency and elevate the employee experience.”

Tanium AEM for ServiceNow provides the real-time visibility and control needed to fuel ServiceNow workflows with the context they need to act confidently. Together, the joint solution allows enterprises to automate decisions, enforce policies, and remediate incidents in real time—so teams can operate faster, more securely, and with greater precision.

“AI agents are only as smart as the data they’re fed,” said Rob Jenks, SVP of Strategy and Business Development at Tanium. “Tanium AEM for ServiceNow ensures those agents are equipped with real-time visibility into critical endpoint data – at unprecedented scale—so they can make the right decision – the first time – and deliver the confidence needed for today’s modern enterprise. UKG is showing the world what’s possible when real-time data meets real AI.”

About Tanium

Tanium Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) offers the most comprehensive solution for intelligently managing endpoints across industries, providing capabilities for asset discovery and inventory, endpoint management, vulnerability management, risk and compliance, threat hunting & incident response, and digital employee experience. The platform supports 34M endpoints worldwide, including 40% of the Fortune 100, delivering increasingly efficient operations and an improved security posture at scale, with confidence, and in real-time. For more information on The Power of Certainty™, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

