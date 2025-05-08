AGS Devices Licenses and Co-Brands CELUS Design Platform to Enable Faster Product Development and Sourcing

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CELUS, developer of the leading AI-assisted electronics design platform used by developers and engineers globally, announced today that AGS Devices, a premier independent distributor of electronic components serving customers worldwide, will license and co-brand the CELUS Design Platform. The partnership gives current and future AGS Devices customers access to the most efficient and effective AI-assisted hardware design platform available and gives CELUS platform users access to an extensive range of components via AGS Devices.

CELUS’ Design Platform simplifies and accelerates the design process by automated, AI-driven recommendations capable of evaluating hundreds of millions of components available to electronics engineers. The platform enables users to go from design requirements to schematics in less than an hour. With electronic devices typically containing from 200 to 1,000 individual components, the platform radically shortens the time it takes to bring new projects from concept to reality and to market.

CELUS’ cutting-edge technology design environment and proprietary CUBO™ component knowledge base, coupled with AGS Devices’ sourcing and procurement expertise, and fast delivery times, gives AGS Devices clients a significant market advantage.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering engineers and the design community with tools and resources to simplify and streamline the typically complex electronics design process,” said Rob Telson, Vice President of Global Sales at CELUS. “AGS Devices can offer its current and future customers both AI-powered design capabilities and extensive component options, and this sets AGS Devices vastly apart from other distributors.”

“AGS Devices is dedicated to providing support and value that contributes to our clients’ success, and we believe the CELUS Design Platform will also deliver both exceptional service and value to our family of customers,” said Gilvan Angelini, AGS Devices president. “We have been highly impressed with CELUS and the platform’s ability to increase innovation and efficiency in project execution.”

Component suppliers and manufacturers interested in learning more about the CELUS Design Platform can contact sales@celus.io.

About AGS Devices

AGS Devices Ltd., founded in 2002, is a franchised, independent distributor of passive and active electronic components and power suppliers. AGS Devices specializes in solving OEM and CEM electronic component shortages by tapping into a global network of strong supplier relationships and staying on top of the latest industry information. AGS Devices offers fast, reliable delivery without sacrificing quality, and delivers only the new and original, manufacturer-sealed products with one of the shortest turnaround times in the industry. AGS Devices is headquartered in Florida and has offices in Brazil and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://www.agsdevices.com.

About CELUS

Founded by a team of engineers and backed by an advisory board of top industry experts, CELUS GmbH is revolutionizing electronics design while fostering collaboration and innovation within the $1.4 trillion electronic component industry. CELUS provides a unique ecosystem uniting component manufacturers, distributors, EDA suppliers and engineers to enable better, faster development cycles, cost savings and increasing revenue opportunities. The pioneering CELUS Design Platform uses AI-driven automation, its proprietary CUBO™ component knowledge base, and comprehensive design resources to transform technical requirements into schematics in record time so developers and engineers can bring projects from concept to reality with unprecedented efficiency and precision. The company is based in Munich, Germany, with additional offices in Porto, Portugal and Austin, Texas. For more information, to access the CELUS Design Platform, or to become a CUBO Partner visit www.celus.io.