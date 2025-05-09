EverPass Media Announces Commercial Distribution Agreement with DAZN in the U.S. for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverPass Media (“EverPass”), a dedicated media platform delivering premium live sports content to commercial businesses, and DAZN, the leading sports entertainment platform, today announced a commercial distribution agreement in the U.S. that will allow EverPass customers, existing and new, to stream every game of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 (“CWC”). The month-long tournament kicks off on Saturday, June 14, with 63 matches featuring 32 of the leading soccer clubs from each of the six international confederations, creating never-before-seen matchups between AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA teams.

This landmark agreement marks the first distribution partnership between EverPass and DAZN, expanding DAZN’s U.S. reach for the CWC and making the entire tournament available to soccer fans nationwide. For bars, restaurants and other commercial venues, EverPass is the exclusive destination to stream every match – delivering content that would otherwise be out of reach and reinforcing a shared commitment to helping businesses bring fans the sports they love.

“We’re excited to partner with DAZN to deliver the FIFA Club World Cup to the commercial market—further cementing EverPass’ leadership position in bringing the world’s most popular sport to bars and restaurants across the U.S.,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “This agreement underscores our commitment to closing the gap between rightsholders and commercial venues by offering seamless access to premium live global sports content.”

Kaplan continued, “Soccer fandom is surging in America, and with this summer tournament featuring the biggest clubs in the world, we’re giving fans a new reason to gather at their favorite spots and be part of something bigger. The FIFA Club World Cup is the kind of high-stakes, appointment-viewing event that drives traffic and loyalty and we’re proud to be DAZN’s partner in delivering it to the venues that bring sports to life.”

“Partnering with EverPass ensures fans can experience every moment of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup across the U.S. in bars and restaurants—together,” said Pete Oliver CEO of DAZN Growth Markets. “It reinforces our commitment to making the tournament the most accessible in the history of football. With 63 matches featuring the biggest clubs from every continent, this tournament is built for shared moments, and commercial venues are a key part of that experience.”

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will begin on Saturday, June 14, with a matchup between Inter Miami CF and Al Ahly FC at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Ensuing events will be hosted across twelve venues throughout the U.S., culminating in a Final match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 13. The teams will compete for a record $1 billion in available prize money for participating clubs, with the champion potentially earning up to $125 million. Additional programming and production details for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be announced leading up to the event.

Launched in April 2023, EverPass partners with premium rightsholders and leading distributors to create new revenue channels and unlock access to this content for commercial business. To date, EverPass has expanded its library of content to include NFL Sunday Ticket, Peacock Sports Pass (Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball), Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and Paramount+ (UEFA Champions League). With scalable technology and a team of experts in sports, media and tech, EverPass delivers smarter solutions for the commercial market, streamlining access to top-tier content and supporting growth for bars, restaurants, hotels, gyms and other businesses.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is a comprehensive media platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

About DAZN

DAZN, the home of European football, women’s football, boxing and MMA, and the NFL of NFL Game Pass, is creating the world’s biggest sports entertainment platform. A leading sports streaming service in Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, Portugal, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, the US and UK, its wide range of content covers top-flight football from the world’s most popular competitions. DAZN’s football rights include Bundesliga, English Premier League, J.League, LALIGA, Ligue 1, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League, making DAZN the largest broadcaster of football in Europe. DAZN is global home of women’s football, broadcasting the UEFA Women’s Champions League alongside top-tier domestic league and cup competitions.

DAZN’s portfolio features the biggest sports and leagues from around the world - Formula 1, NFL, NBA, MotoGP, PGA and the best in boxing and MMA.

DAZN is building the ultimate sports entertainment service, where fans from across the globe can watch, read, bet, play, share, socialise, buy tickets and merchandise, all in one place, with one account, one wallet and on one app.

For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit dazngroup.com.