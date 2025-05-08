FlexFactor and Valor PayTech Partner to Maximize Merchant Revenue and Reduce Payment Declines

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexFactor, the leading provider of real-time payment decline recovery solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Valor PayTech, an innovative omnichannel payment technology provider. This collaboration enables merchants and ISOs using Valor PayTech’s payment solutions to seamlessly activate FlexFactor’s advanced decline recovery service, solving one of the industry’s most costly challenges—payment declines.

"Valor PayTech is a forward-thinking partner that shares our commitment to empowering businesses with technology-driven payment solutions. By integrating our real-time recovery technology into their platform, we are enabling merchants to maximize revenue." Share

Declined transactions cost U.S. merchants an estimated $300 billion per year in lost revenue. FlexFactor’s AcceptIQ platform harnesses cutting-edge AI and predictive analytics to automatically recover up to 30% of customer transactions that are mistakenly rejected. With this integration, ISOs and merchants using Valor PayTech’s platform can dramatically reduce lost sales, increase customer retention, and enhance lifetime value—all without introducing friction into the payment process.

"Merchants and ISOs need seamless, intelligent solutions that drive revenue without adding operational complexity," said Elio Vitucci, CEO of FlexFactor. "Valor PayTech is a forward-thinking partner that shares our commitment to empowering businesses with technology-driven payment solutions. By integrating our real-time recovery technology into their platform, we are enabling merchants to maximize revenue effortlessly and strengthen customer relationships."

"At Valor PayTech, we are committed to providing payment solutions that enhance merchant profitability and streamline operations," said Eric Bernstein, CEO of Valor PayTech. "Partnering with FlexFactor allows us to take our platform to the next level by ensuring that merchants don’t lose revenue due to unnecessary payment declines. Together, we are delivering a best-in-class solution that benefits ISOs, merchants, and their customers alike."

With the Valor PayTech integration, merchants can:

Recover up to 30% of failed transactions in real-time

Increase revenue without changing their existing payment flow

Deliver frictionless customer experiences

Improve retention and lifetime value with a frictionless recovery experience

FlexFactor remains the only market leader offering real-time, post-authorization recovery for both one-time and subscription-based transactions. This partnership cements both companies' positions at the forefront of payment innovation, providing ISOs and merchants with unparalleled tools to optimize transaction success rates.

The integration is now available to all merchants using Valor PayTech’s payment solutions.

About FlexFactor

FlexFactor is the industry-leading payment recovery platform, transforming declined transactions into revenue in real-time. Leveraging AI-driven technology and predictive modeling, FlexFactor enables merchants to recover lost sales without friction or additional costs. Covering all decline codes for both purchases and subscriptions, FlexFactor returns up to 20% in annual revenue for its customers. Learn more at https://flexfactor.io.

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech provides innovative omnichannel payment solutions designed to empower ISOs, ISVs, and merchants with cutting-edge technology. Offering seamless integrations, real-time analytics, and multi-platform payment acceptance, Valor PayTech helps businesses optimize revenue and enhance customer experiences. Learn more at https://valorpaytech.com.