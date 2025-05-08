Salesforce Unveils Life Sciences Partner Network to Accelerate Digital Labor and Data Programs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced a network of certified life sciences partners to accelerate customer migration to Life Sciences Cloud, its HIPAA-ready, pre-validated, GxP-compliant platform. Now, pharma and medical technology organizations can easily upgrade to Life Sciences Cloud and kickstart their deployment of Agentforce, Salesforce’s digital labor platform, to more easily connect data and yield insights across clinical, medical, and commercial business units.

This open ecosystem of agencies and consulting partners enables Salesforce customers to choose from a variety of industry services, including:

Why It Matters: Life sciences organizations struggle with disparate systems and significant interoperability challenges. In fact, pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturers use an average of 78 different systems, with the health industry generating an estimated 36% of all the world's data, 90% of which is unstructured. Amid regulatory constraints, resource shortages, and cybersecurity risks, digital labor in the form of AI agents offers a solution to expand capacity, but requires reliable data from multiple sources as well as skilled implementation.

What’s New: The life sciences partner network will work in tandem with Salesforce’s Professional Services and Customer Success teams to enable pharma and medtech organizations to harmonize all their data. Regardless of where it resides, Life Sciences Cloud can activate this data to power intelligent, personalized experiences for healthcare professionals and patients while working hand-in-hand with an extended digital workforce to realize value faster. Services include:

Migration Alliance

A coalition of worldwide agencies and consulting partners, along with migration framework technologies and solutions from Salesforce and its partners, will guide customers through a seamless transition from legacy platforms to Life Sciences Cloud while maintaining backward compatibility. This group includes Accenture, Avenga, BASE life science, Capgemini, Coastal, Cognizant, Deloitte, Epista Life Science, Infosys, Mavens, a Komodo Health Company, KPMG, Merkle, Publicis Sapient & Publicis Health, PwC, Slalom, Torrent, Wilco Source, a CitiusTech Company, and ZS.

These partners will use their extensive therapeutic development, care delivery, and technological domain to tailor the purpose-built solution to each organization’s unique needs. This commitment includes significant investments in Salesforce training and certifications, jointly developed tools for reusable data mapping and migration, and industry implementation experience and change management.

Agent-First Implementations

With deep intellectual capital and global expertise, this consulting network — which includes Migration Alliance partners as well as Bain, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), and McKinsey & Company — will help ensure solutions are finely tuned to address industry-specific challenges. Salesforce is also partnering with LPW Training Services, a leading provider of learning solutions for healthcare and life sciences, to streamline onboarding and accelerate user adoption of Life Sciences Cloud to maximize ROI. With tailored Agentforce implementation services focused on aligning intelligent technology with strategic objectives, these partners will help drive scalability and performance gains for pharmaceutical and medical technology companies by:

Streamlining testing and reducing deployment time to lower costs and quickly resolve configuration issues

Promoting adoption with end user training to maximize investment and enrich the user experience

Deploying AI agents that enhance efficiency, automate workflows, and deliver actionable insights

Prebuilt Agent Skills, Data Connectors, and Applications

Using MuleSoft and Data Cloud, partners will unlock access to industry data through seamless integration with Life Sciences Cloud to provide a 360-degree view of patients, HCPs, and partners. Leveraging the Einstein Trust Layer with bidirectional, zero copy exchange and ready-to-use applications, these act as an extension of the platform and help establish a foundation for secure and trusted AI.

athenahealth APIs will enable customers to seamlessly exchange data between Salesforce and its EHR to enable real-time prior authorizations, care management, appointment scheduling, medical history, and medication refills.

APIs will enable customers to seamlessly exchange data between Salesforce and its EHR to enable real-time prior authorizations, care management, appointment scheduling, medical history, and medication refills. Box’s Intelligent Content Management integration with Life Sciences Cloud enables Commercial and R&D teams to securely collaborate, review, and e-sign critical promotional, clinical, and contract documents within Box's GxP-compliant content layer — without leaving Salesforce.

Intelligent Content Management integration with Life Sciences Cloud enables Commercial and R&D teams to securely collaborate, review, and e-sign critical promotional, clinical, and contract documents within Box's GxP-compliant content layer — without leaving Salesforce. ComplianceQuest supports compliance for clinical trials, adverse event reporting, and manufacturing and will allow Agentforce to automate adverse event triage to promote timely reporting and resolution, and identify recurring risks across trial sites to prioritize mitigation efforts. Agentforce can also flag nonconformances in the manufacturing of clinical trial supplies, helping to safeguard product quality.

supports compliance for clinical trials, adverse event reporting, and manufacturing and will allow Agentforce to automate adverse event triage to promote timely reporting and resolution, and identify recurring risks across trial sites to prioritize mitigation efforts. Agentforce can also flag nonconformances in the manufacturing of clinical trial supplies, helping to safeguard product quality. Definitive Healthcare allows sales teams to get real-time access to fast insights to prepare for strategic conversations, build precise market segmentations, and craft targeted communications, right within their Salesforce environment. Users can leverage comprehensive facility-level data — including financials, clinical metrics, referral patterns, affiliations, and population health trends.

allows sales teams to get real-time access to fast insights to prepare for strategic conversations, build precise market segmentations, and craft targeted communications, right within their Salesforce environment. Users can leverage comprehensive facility-level data — including financials, clinical metrics, referral patterns, affiliations, and population health trends. Honeywell’s TrackWise Quality helps shift from reactive to proactive quality management. With enhanced tracking, analytics, and AI capabilities across quality processes, the solution suite enables life science companies to better leverage data to enhance performance and make decision-making more effective and efficient. The new Agentforce actions will focus on improving and streamlining quality issue resolution with advanced AI solutions related to chat assistance, workflow automation, and complaint intake.

TrackWise Quality helps shift from reactive to proactive quality management. With enhanced tracking, analytics, and AI capabilities across quality processes, the solution suite enables life science companies to better leverage data to enhance performance and make decision-making more effective and efficient. The new Agentforce actions will focus on improving and streamlining quality issue resolution with advanced AI solutions related to chat assistance, workflow automation, and complaint intake. H1 will fuel Life Sciences Cloud with comprehensive HCP profiles aggregating publications, clinical trials, congress activity, payments, social media, organizational hierarchies, patient demographics, and medical and prescription claims to enhance HCP and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) identification and engagement across all touchpoints.

will fuel Life Sciences Cloud with comprehensive HCP profiles aggregating publications, clinical trials, congress activity, payments, social media, organizational hierarchies, patient demographics, and medical and prescription claims to enhance HCP and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) identification and engagement across all touchpoints. Infinitus.ai ’s integration with Life Sciences Cloud allows Agentforce to verify pharmacy or durable medical equipment (DME) eligibility by checking directly with electronic providers to validate insurance coverage, calculate copays, and collect any missing information, helping to prevent delays to treatment.

’s integration with Life Sciences Cloud allows Agentforce to verify pharmacy or durable medical equipment (DME) eligibility by checking directly with electronic providers to validate insurance coverage, calculate copays, and collect any missing information, helping to prevent delays to treatment. S2N Health’s RepSignal embeds expert-curated customer intelligence in the flow of work for sales, marketing, and commercial leadership. Comprehensive RepSignal data, including procedure and diagnosis volumes, referrals, Sunshine Act information, research activities, and facility metrics, deeply integrated with Life Sciences Cloud and Agentforce skills such as Pre-Visit Summary, seamlessly equips medtech teams with key insights to precisely target, engage, and convert high-value customers.

RepSignal embeds expert-curated customer intelligence in the flow of work for sales, marketing, and commercial leadership. Comprehensive RepSignal data, including procedure and diagnosis volumes, referrals, Sunshine Act information, research activities, and facility metrics, deeply integrated with Life Sciences Cloud and Agentforce skills such as Pre-Visit Summary, seamlessly equips medtech teams with key insights to precisely target, engage, and convert high-value customers. Viz.ai ’s AI-powered care coordination solution leverages AI agents for real-time patient activation and HCP engagement to accelerate time to treatment, optimize sales and marketing effectiveness, and drive high-impact launches resulting in better patient outcomes.

AI-powered care coordination solution leverages AI agents for real-time patient activation and HCP engagement to accelerate time to treatment, optimize sales and marketing effectiveness, and drive high-impact launches resulting in better patient outcomes. Vodori’s AppExchange solution will accelerate the compliant review and approval of medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) content, with automated publishing of approved assets directly into Life Sciences Cloud. This ensures MSLs and field teams can access the latest educational and promotional materials — seamlessly, compliantly, and in real time.

The Salesforce Perspective:

“We are in an unprecedented market moment where, with digital labor grounded in rich data, international life sciences organizations have the opportunity to completely reimagine the way they interact with patients and HCPs. Backed by over two decades of industry expertise, Salesforce is uniquely equipped to pioneer this next era with our deeply unified Platform that brings together apps, data, life sciences-specific workflows, and AI – all wrapped in trust and compliance. Together with our open ecosystem of partners, we’ll help scale the delivery of connected, agent-first experiences and outcomes, from clinical through commercial.”

– Frank Defesche, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Life Sciences

Availability:

Customers have access to Salesforce’s Professional Services, Customer Success, Migration Alliance, and Implementation Partners today.

LPW Training Services is available starting today.

ISV apps, connectors, and Agentforce actions, including Box, Compliance Quest, RepSignal, and TrackWise Digital are available today on the AppExchange and AgentExchange.

Vodori integration will be available later this month on the AppExchange.

New Definitive, H1, and Viz.ai integrations will be available in late 2025.

Infinitus.ai integration is available today via MuleSoft. Additional clearinghouse and EHR integrations like athenahealth will be available starting in June 2025.

Learn More:

