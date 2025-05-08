Mercer Advisors Expands Mid-Atlantic Presence With Addition of Tufton Capital Management

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. (“Mercer Advisors”), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Tufton Capital Management, LLC, (“Tufton Capital”), a Hunt Valley, Maryland-based financial planning and advisory firm. The acquisition further strengthens Mercer Advisors’ presence in the greater Washington, DC, market. With Tufton Capital, Mercer Advisors will have approximately $3 billion in client assets in the region.

Tufton Capital’s owners Chad Meyer, CFA®, President and Managing Partner; Scott Murphy, Portfolio Manager and Partner; and Eric Schopf, Portfolio Manager, Partner and Director of Research, were seeking a partner that could support their future growth while adding scale and support. The firm specializes in serving high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients, with a strong focus on cultivating long-term, multigenerational relationships. Renowned for its disciplined investment strategy and dedication to personalized service, Tufton Capital has earned a loyal client base across the Mid-Atlantic. With deep expertise in financial planning, as well as trust and estate services, Tufton is strategically positioned to expand its capabilities and enhance its service offerings as part of Mercer Advisors.

“Clients choose Tufton Capital for our integrity, experience and long-standing commitment to personalized advice,” said Meyer. “As a fiduciary, we’ve built deep, multigenerational relationships rooted in trust, transparency and sound investment counsel. With Mercer Advisors’ comprehensive family office capabilities, we believe we can better preserve, protect and grow our clients’ wealth so future generations can uphold their family legacies.”

“Chad, Scott, Eric and the entire Tufton Capital team have built a firm grounded in integrity, long-term client relationships and a deep commitment to fiduciary excellence,” said Martine Lellis, Principal, M&A Partner Development at Mercer Advisors. “Their personalized, value-oriented approach to wealth management aligns with our mission to help clients achieve financial peace of mind across generations. We’re excited to welcome Tufton to Mercer Advisors and look forward to providing their team with the resources to continue delivering exceptional client service.”

Tufton Capital can now access Mercer Advisors’ comprehensive suite of services, including family office capabilities, expanded estate and tax planning support and institutional-level investment resources. This strategic partnership will enable Tufton to enhance its client experience, scale its operations and continue building on its legacy of trusted, multigenerational wealth management.

“For advisors like those on the Tufton Capital team who have built a strong practice, Mercer Advisors provides them with the tools to build on their strengths and offer even more value to clients,” said Ben Kautz, Executive Managing Director at Mercer Advisors. “We’re eager to collaborate with their team, continue serving their clients and support their next phase of growth.”

InCap Group, Inc., acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Tufton Capital Management in the transaction.

For more information about partnering with Mercer Advisors, please visit merceradvisors.com/partnerwithus.

About Mercer Advisors

Mercer Advisors, the #1 ranked RIA firm in the nation according to the Barron’s 2024 Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor Firms, was founded in 1985. For 40 years, Mercer Advisors has been trusted to help families amplify and simplify their financial lives. The company offers comprehensive, fee-based family office services, including financial planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has 1,220+ employees, and operates nationally through more than 95 locations. Mercer Advisors has $71 billion in client assets. For more information, visit merceradvisors.com and merceradvisors.com/acquisitions.

