dunnhumby and Bridg Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Customer Reach, Engagement, and Retail Media Activation for Retailers and Brands

CINCINNATI & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dunnhumby, the global leader in AI customer data science, and Bridg, the identity resolution and shopper intelligence platform powering the Rippl data and media network, today announced a strategic partnership.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bridg to deliver unique retail media & loyalty solutions," said Leo Nagdas, Head of Corporate Development at dunnhumby. “Our combined capabilities help retailers and brands drive incremental customer value by delivering personalized, privacy-compliant, and relevant experiences across all channels."

The partnership also addresses a critical challenge in the retail media sector: the disproportionate concentration of advertising investment.

"Currently, 85% of U.S. retail media spend flow into the top two retail media networks," said Steve Dietch, Chief Revenue Officer at Bridg. "This leaves a significant gap for retailers who possess rich customer insights and valuable audiences but lack the holistic media strategy that Bridg and dunnhumby can now offer."

This partnership will enable retailers to:

This partnership will enable brands to:

Unlock access to uniquely calibrated audiences that drive your brand goals. Leverage national, regional, and custom segmentation options from dunnhumby and Bridg, including access to Rippl's 130 million+ shoppers with SKU-level purchase insights, and dunnhumby’s industry-leading retail media data science and consulting expertise.

Strategically allocate budgets across media networks. Implement a multi-network approach for optimal performance and see a strong return on investment.

Deliver customer-centric omnichannel experiences at every touchpoint. Leverage a comprehensive inventory of digital and physical media to connect with shoppers seamlessly throughout their purchase journey.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First. Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers.

With deep heritage and expertise in retail — one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data — dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley's, and L'Oréal. Learn more at www.dunnhumby.com.

About Bridg

Bridg, a division of Cardlytics, Inc., is a unique identity resolution platform. Bridg converts transactions into knowable customers by leveraging in-store transaction data and our exclusive insight into the offline consumer behavior. Bridg customers benefit from expanded and enriched first-party data, access to new and unique customer insights, and enhanced personalization and targeting that leads to increased customer engagement and lifetime value. www.bridg.com

Bridg powers Rippl Retail Media Network, the largest consortium of regional grocers and convenience stores in the U.S. Brand advertisers and agencies gain access to a national network of over 130 million shoppers with precise targeting down to the category, brand and product level, and closed-loop campaign measurement tied to in-store revenue. www.ripplnetwork.com