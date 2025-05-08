Twist Bioscience and Ginkgo Bioworks Revise Collaboration

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a core mid-cap growth and value equity company in the life sciences segment of the health care sector, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that the companies have entered into an updated collaboration renegotiated from a prior contract signed in 2022.

Under the terms of the revised three-year $15 million agreement, Ginkgo will continue to be a valued customer of Twist and will prepay annually for orders of Twist’s high-quality DNA products, underscoring the enduring value and reliability of Twist’s synthesis capabilities. Ginkgo will receive preferential pricing for DNA products with no required minimum purchase volume. As credit against the agreement signed in 2022, Twist receives licenses and assignments for certain long DNA and other technology as well as related reagents to complement its existing DNA synthesis portfolio of products, while Ginkgo retains the rights to practice the IP transferred to Twist. This strategic acquisition complements Twist's existing comprehensive portfolio of DNA synthesis products, further strengthening its position as a leader in the field.

“Ginkgo has been a trusted customer of Twist since the early days of our synbio offering. As our customers proceed along their journeys and adapt their strategies, we continue to find innovative ways to serve them well,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “With the updated agreement, we will continue to supply Ginkgo with DNA and also gain IP for writing long DNA, that gives us optionality to incorporate on our own platform.”

“DNA synthesis is a core technology for synthetic biology and we’re happy to combine some of our long DNA technology with Twist to hopefully see more and varied offerings in the market,” said Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. “Twist has been an amazing and close partner over many years for Ginkgo and this updated agreement enables us to keep that close relationship while having more flexibility in when and how we order DNA from Twist.”

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, we work in service of customers who are changing the world for the better. In fields such as medicine, agriculture, industrial chemicals and defense, by using our synthetic DNA tools, our customers are developing ways to better lives and improve the sustainability of the planet. The faster our customers succeed, the better for all of us, and Twist Bioscience is uniquely positioned to help accelerate their efforts.

Our innovative silicon-based DNA Synthesis Platform provides precision at a scale that is otherwise unavailable to our customers. Our platform technologies overcome inefficiencies and enable cost-effective, rapid, precise, high-throughput synthesis, sequencing and therapeutics discovery, providing both the quality and quantity of the tools they need to most rapidly realize the opportunity ahead. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

