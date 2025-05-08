Toast Tees Up New Technology Platform for Topgolf

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast (NYSE: TOST), the digital technology platform built for hospitality, today announced an agreement with modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf to implement Toast Enterprise Solutions across its venues in the United States. In addition to Toast point-of-sale (POS) terminals, Topgolf will use Toast Payments, Kitchen Display Systems (KDS), Toast Go® handhelds and Multi-Location Management.

Topgolf is known for its laid-back, no-golf-experience-needed atmosphere, paired with delicious food and drinks from a full-service bar and restaurant. Selecting a new, modern POS partner was a critical step in its journey to continue both enhancing the guest experience for maximum enjoyment and support its growing footprint. With Player experience at the forefront, Topgolf sought a provider who could offer frictionless hospitality, with benefits such as in-bay food and beverage ordering capabilities and contactless payments, and was particularly attracted to features like Toast Go® handhelds.

“We’re all about taking big swings at Topgolf, and Toast’s existing capabilities combined with its track record of scaling with brands as they grow gave us confidence to make this update with Toast as our new POS partner,” said Rafik Hanna, Senior Vice President, Topgolf Technologies at Topgolf.

“We built Toast from the ground up to seamlessly manage all kinds of unique and complex food and beverage operations. Topgolf is a great example of an iconic, high-traffic concept that can benefit from the flexibility of our platform,” said Kelly Esten, Chief Marketing Officer at Toast. “Toast is thrilled to be working with Topgolf to provide an enjoyable and differentiated experience for their guests, and we look forward to demonstrating the power of acing a hospitality experience that two tech-forward companies can provide together.”

Toast currently serves hundreds of multi-unit brands, including Caribou Coffee, Choice Hotels, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Craveworthy Brands, Perkins American Food Co., Nothing Bundt Cakes, Papa Gino's & D'Angelo, and Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, among others. For more information about Toast and its enterprise capabilities, visit our Toast for Enterprise page.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a comprehensive platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, payments, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. We serve as the restaurant operating system, connecting front of house and back of house operations across service models including dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering, and retail. Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

